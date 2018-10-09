World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Stiff + Trevillion
  6. 2017
  7. Paul Street / Stiff + Trevillion

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Paul Street / Stiff + Trevillion

  • 06:00 - 9 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Paul Street / Stiff + Trevillion
Save this picture!
Paul Street / Stiff + Trevillion, © Andy Stagg
© Andy Stagg

© Andy Stagg © Andy Stagg © Andy Stagg © Andy Stagg + 21

Save this picture!
© Andy Stagg
© Andy Stagg

Text description provided by the architects. Mixed-use development scheme that incorporates Grade II Listed walls delivers a new 4,0282m building of office, retail and residential over five stories in the heart of a Shoreditch conservation area. Stiff + Trevillion has completed a 4,0282m mixed-use development on the historic junction of Paul Street and Leonard Street that integrates a remnant of the neighboring Grade II Listed ecclesiastical building abutting the adjacent park, and takes full advantage of its prominent corner location.

Save this picture!
© Andy Stagg
© Andy Stagg

The listed wall which was preserved and repaired is a crucial element of the design and is referenced in a unique wall sculpture as part of the Public Art Strategy. The development forms a critical phase in bringing new coherence and increased public activity to the South Shoreditch area, establishing it as a vibrant new destination. Delivered in response to the diverse uses within the area, the mixed use of work, leisure and living will regenerate the urban block commercially and socially and help promote the public realm of Leonard Street Circus.

Save this picture!
© Andy Stagg
© Andy Stagg

The memory of the ecclesiastical past and the relationship of converted religious buildings in the area was a primary consideration in Stiff + Trevillion’s scheme. Adopting a similar yellow hued brick of the 19th-century church but updating with geometric fenestration, the new building refreshes and enlivens the existing gothic walls, picking up on the vertical typology of the South Shoreditch 19th Century industrial buildings and alluding to its current 21st-century environment.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

This allusion to the past is specifically addressed in a sculpture designed by Stiff + Trevillion to preserve the ecclesiastical memory of the site. Panels representing the listed wall have been fragmented to symbolize the destruction caused by WWII bombing and formed into an abstract phoenix to signify the rebirth of the new building. The 5 story scheme was designed as a homogenous single building with a continuous façade of a floor to ceiling glazing to emphasize the verticality of the block.

Save this picture!
© Andy Stagg
© Andy Stagg

Private residential accommodation and office spaces have access to a lower courtyard formed partially by the historic listed wall. Independent access to this area also allows for potential use as a gallery space, whilst an active frontage along the street provides retail and café facilities. Currently pre-assessed to achieve Excellent rating for BREEAM UK New Construction 2014, the sustainability strategy is driven by the London Plan and based on the ‘Be Lean, Be Clean and Be Green’ hierarchy. J Murphy & Sons facilitated the construction of Paul Street.

Save this picture!
© Andy Stagg
© Andy Stagg

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Stiff + Trevillion
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Refurbishment Renovation United Kingdom
Cite: "Paul Street / Stiff + Trevillion" 09 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897231/paul-street-stiff-plus-trevillion/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream