Paul Street / Stiff + Trevillion

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. Mixed-use development scheme that incorporates Grade II Listed walls delivers a new 4,0282m building of office, retail and residential over five stories in the heart of a Shoreditch conservation area. Stiff + Trevillion has completed a 4,0282m mixed-use development on the historic junction of Paul Street and Leonard Street that integrates a remnant of the neighboring Grade II Listed ecclesiastical building abutting the adjacent park, and takes full advantage of its prominent corner location.

The listed wall which was preserved and repaired is a crucial element of the design and is referenced in a unique wall sculpture as part of the Public Art Strategy. The development forms a critical phase in bringing new coherence and increased public activity to the South Shoreditch area, establishing it as a vibrant new destination. Delivered in response to the diverse uses within the area, the mixed use of work, leisure and living will regenerate the urban block commercially and socially and help promote the public realm of Leonard Street Circus.

The memory of the ecclesiastical past and the relationship of converted religious buildings in the area was a primary consideration in Stiff + Trevillion’s scheme. Adopting a similar yellow hued brick of the 19th-century church but updating with geometric fenestration, the new building refreshes and enlivens the existing gothic walls, picking up on the vertical typology of the South Shoreditch 19th Century industrial buildings and alluding to its current 21st-century environment.

This allusion to the past is specifically addressed in a sculpture designed by Stiff + Trevillion to preserve the ecclesiastical memory of the site. Panels representing the listed wall have been fragmented to symbolize the destruction caused by WWII bombing and formed into an abstract phoenix to signify the rebirth of the new building. The 5 story scheme was designed as a homogenous single building with a continuous façade of a floor to ceiling glazing to emphasize the verticality of the block.

Private residential accommodation and office spaces have access to a lower courtyard formed partially by the historic listed wall. Independent access to this area also allows for potential use as a gallery space, whilst an active frontage along the street provides retail and café facilities. Currently pre-assessed to achieve Excellent rating for BREEAM UK New Construction 2014, the sustainability strategy is driven by the London Plan and based on the ‘Be Lean, Be Clean and Be Green’ hierarchy. J Murphy & Sons facilitated the construction of Paul Street.