Bamboo Cultural Restaurant Platform / akasha+associates architecture

Architects akasha+associates architecture

Location West Lake, Tây Hồ, Hanoi, Vietnam

Lead Architect akasa minh

Area 500.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Collaborators Hien, Nam, Phat, Tho, Cung , Mai, Son,Thuc, Le

Text description provided by the architects. Over thousand years of history, Hanoi with an unique urban layout characterized by natural water became a navel of Vietnam with many layers of cultural and political systems. The rivers, lakes, ponds and other water channels created hidden values of this high density national capital.

A restaurant with temporary requirement is located beside a great water feature of Hanoi - the West lake, where is rounded by a chain of cultural heritages of dynasties. So, the building should be a meeting point of citizen with special atmosphere and accommodating restricted urban regulations of construction. In fact, the site includes particular trees, water dock, and existing small building need to be preserved and improved.

The main concept is body architecture with inward sensitive sunlight and an wind power’s structure cause by the West lake geographical characters itself, and a flexible volume was considered to adapt on site. Bamboo was naturally chosen for realizing a concept and situation .The 5500 bamboos with 6 meters length were carried to the site from the forest distance 100kilometers to the west of Hanoi, 6 meters is maximum length for allowing a truck gets into the city as well.

Skylight leads a play of special bamboo composition with kinetic system and simple structure. Generally, building body is constructed with an aspiration from traditional daily bamboo object - fishing trap.

Structural solution is unique by using knot art for wind pressured duration and new experience of bamboo details.

Inside of restaurant was splendored by particular bamboo structure and skylight with filtered hinged canvas. Around 4.pm to 6.pm a moveable light plays on the upward surface roof, resulting from reflected light of the water dock at the west side of project. Building serves as a restaurant and encourages a platform for cultural activities, enriches a chain of historical heritages in contemporary life of Hanoi's west lake.