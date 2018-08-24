World
  7. Bamboo Cultural Restaurant Platform / akasha+associates architecture

Bamboo Cultural Restaurant Platform / akasha+associates architecture

  • 20:00 - 24 August, 2018
Bamboo Cultural Restaurant Platform / akasha+associates architecture
Bamboo Cultural Restaurant Platform / akasha+associates architecture, Courtesy of akasha+associates architecture
Courtesy of akasha+associates architecture

  • Collaborators

    Hien, Nam, Phat, Tho, Cung , Mai, Son,Thuc, Le
Courtesy of akasha+associates architecture
Courtesy of akasha+associates architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Over  thousand years of history, Hanoi with an unique urban layout characterized by natural water became a navel of Vietnam with many layers of cultural and political systems. The rivers, lakes, ponds and other  water channels created hidden values of this high density national capital.

Courtesy of akasha+associates architecture
Courtesy of akasha+associates architecture

A restaurant with temporary requirement is located beside a great water feature of Hanoi - the West lake, where is rounded by a chain of cultural heritages of dynasties. So, the building should be a meeting point of citizen with special atmosphere and accommodating restricted urban regulations of construction. In fact, the site includes particular trees, water dock, and existing small building need to be preserved and improved. 

3D Frame
3D Frame

The main concept is body architecture with inward sensitive sunlight and an wind power’s structure cause by the West lake geographical characters itself, and a flexible volume was considered to adapt on site. Bamboo was naturally chosen for realizing a concept and situation .The 5500 bamboos with 6 meters length were carried to the site from the forest distance 100kilometers to the west of Hanoi, 6 meters is maximum length for allowing a truck gets into the city as well.

Courtesy of akasha+associates architecture
Courtesy of akasha+associates architecture

Skylight leads a play of special bamboo composition with kinetic system and simple structure. Generally, building body is constructed with an aspiration from traditional daily bamboo object - fishing trap.
Structural solution is unique by using knot art for wind pressured duration and new experience of bamboo details.

Courtesy of akasha+associates architecture
Courtesy of akasha+associates architecture

Inside of restaurant was splendored by particular bamboo structure and skylight with filtered hinged canvas. Around 4.pm to 6.pm a moveable light plays on the upward surface roof, resulting from reflected light of the water dock at the west side of project. Building serves as a restaurant and encourages a platform for cultural activities, enriches a chain of historical heritages in contemporary life of Hanoi's west lake.

Courtesy of akasha+associates architecture
Courtesy of akasha+associates architecture

About this office
akasha+associates architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Vietnam
Cite: "Bamboo Cultural Restaurant Platform / akasha+associates architecture" 24 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897229/bamboo-cultural-restaurant-platform-akasha-plus-associates-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

