  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. H2
  6. 2016
  7. The West house / H2

The West house / H2

  • 19:00 - 19 July, 2018
The West house / H2
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

© Quang Dam © Quang Dam © Quang Dam © Quang Dam + 26

  • Architects

    H2

  • Location

    Thành phố Vũng Tàu, Vietnam

  • Lead Architects

    Tran Van Huynh Nguyen Thi Xuan Hai

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Quang Dam
The West house / H2, © Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. The owner has lived in one of terraced house on Vo Truong Toan street, ward 9, Vung Tau city with size 5mx20m and 4 floors before. They bought the same house beside for their using necessary, which in the terraced house.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The design solution: getting sunlight and natural wind for the house which on west, combining two existing construction for the new one and treat the old function effectivly and aesthetically. A stair was holded and the other was broken for a green void.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The design focuses on resetting the green space, garage, living room, kitchen and dining room on first floor. The owner likes rasing koi fish so our architects made a piscina combining with a pergola in front of house to set a green terrace. A stair was holded and the other was broken for a green void that makes West house fresh from inside. Trees are also planted more in the back yard.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

We design the sitting room and master bedroom for more exiting on second floor. The void area is layouted a kid net for kids to enjoy that easy to be overseen by adult instead of using hand rail.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The third floor is designed a reading room and wooden pillars to occult the sunlight for the void.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

We also use plastic wood pillars in vertical axis to cover almost the façade that help avoiding the west sunlight. The architects merger the surface of two old construction by iron frame and plastic wood pillars while expanting the terrace of second floor in front of master bedroom to make a enjoy space for owner after a long day.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Main materials are kinds of wood, iron and natural stone. Vung Tau is the city where there’re many stone pit beside so we develop natural stone feature inside building to make warm and friendly feeling.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The interior of house is used natural wanult and wanult veneer Hdf with brown color luxuriously. Wall is coverd with cement and nautral stone at void area. The ceiling of first floor is completed by natural pine make space lighter and brighter. The oder floors are designed with natural oak and oak veneer Hdf like closet, shelf, table, bed, wall, ceiling combine with white wall.

First Floor
First Floor
Section
Section

Cite: "The West house / H2" 19 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897215/the-west-house-h2/> ISSN 0719-8884

