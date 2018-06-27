World
i

  Ricardo Bofill's La Muralla Roja Through the Lens of Andres Gallardo

Ricardo Bofill's La Muralla Roja Through the Lens of Andres Gallardo

Ricardo Bofill's La Muralla Roja Through the Lens of Andres Gallardo
Ricardo Bofill's La Muralla Roja Through the Lens of Andres Gallardo, © Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo

Photographer Andres Gallardo, who has captured images of noted architectural works such as Zaha Hadid’s Dongdaemun Design Plaza and MAD Architects’ Harbin Opera House, has turned his lens on La Muralla Roja (The Red Wall) by Ricardo Bofill.  Located in Spain’s Calpe region, the building plays on the popular architecture of the Arab Mediterranean Area, influenced by the Mediterranean tradition of the casbah.

In recent years, the 1968 development has extended its popularity beyond architectural circles, having been featured in the music video for Martin Solveig’s hit “Do It Right.” Gallardo’s photoset, which you can see below or on his website, zooms in on the sharp, clean-cut, vibrant form of the development, informed partly by shadows cast from the hot Mediterranean sun. Despite the somewhat exact and pristine nature of the development, Gallardo also captures details of human habitation and everyday life, such as plants, vehicles, and furniture.

© Andres Gallardo

© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo

AD Classics: La Muralla Roja / Ricardo Bofill

La Muralla Roja, Spanish for 'The Red Wall,' is a housing project located within the La Manzanera development in Spain's Calpe. The building makes clear references to the popular architecture of the Arab Mediterranean Area, a result of the architects' inspiration by the Mediterranean tradition of the casbah.

Niall Patrick Walsh
News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Ricardo Bofill's La Muralla Roja Through the Lens of Andres Gallardo" 27 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897202/ricardo-bofills-la-muralla-roja-through-the-lens-of-andres-gallardo/> ISSN 0719-8884

