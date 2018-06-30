World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Architecture for London
  6. 2014
  7. Highbury House / Architecture for London

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Highbury House / Architecture for London

  • 09:00 - 30 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Highbury House / Architecture for London
Save this picture!
Highbury House / Architecture for London, © Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

© Jim Stephenson © Jim Stephenson © Jim Stephenson © Jim Stephenson + 26

Save this picture!
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. This house extension and refurbishment transforms a Victorian terraced property in a Highbury conservation area. The brief was to create open plan spaces with an improved relationship to the garden, and a kitchen that could be enjoyed as a social space. The original kitchen was dark and had a very low ceiling height of just over two meters.

Save this picture!
Proposed Ground Floor Plan
Proposed Ground Floor Plan

Works included the demolition of the poor quality conservatory and original rear rooms at both ground and first floors. This allowed a double-height space to be created in the new kitchen. A bespoke polished stainless steel chandelier adds drama and the reflections emphasize the verticality of the double height space. Polished stainless finishes are continued internally with a recessed stainless display case and externally with cladding details.

Save this picture!
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

Tall, 3.1m fine framed glass doors allow uninterrupted views to the exterior, and a sculpted ceiling profile with curved plasterwork leads the eye toward the garden. The previous narrow corridor was unsuitable for carrying large items through to the kitchen, so the ground floor plan was reconfigured and a more generous circulation route created.

Save this picture!
Proposed Section B
Proposed Section B

This now leads through the reception rooms, with a large opening to the kitchen connecting the spaces and allowing good natural light levels in the rear reception room. The polished concrete floor of the kitchen provides a uniform textured surface that continues into the garden, and this matches the extension cladding. The garden design features a bespoke timber fence with planters in limestone.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Architecture for London
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors United Kingdom
Cite: "Highbury House / Architecture for London" 30 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897195/highbury-house-architecture-for-london/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »