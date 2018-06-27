World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Renzo Piano Building Workshop Presents Concept Designs for Series of Hospitals in Greece

Renzo Piano Building Workshop Presents Concept Designs for Series of Hospitals in Greece

Renzo Piano Building Workshop Presents Concept Designs for Series of Hospitals in Greece
Preliminary architectural design for the Children's Hospital in Thessaloniki . Image © Marilena Katsini
Preliminary architectural design for the Children's Hospital in Thessaloniki . Image © Marilena Katsini

The Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW) has presented their preliminary design approaches for three hospitals in Greece. Part of a €200 million ($240 million) healthcare initiative launched by the Greek government, RPBW will produce designs for a General Hospital of Kromotini, a Children’s Hospital in Thessaloniki, and the Evangelismos Hospital in Athens which will also form part of the University’s Faculty of Nursing.

The three schemes are united by a “people-centric” approach, with each project seeking to integrate into their natural environments with an emphasis on natural light. The projects will follow the design ethos of the Stavros Niarchos Foundational Cultural Center by RPBW, completed in 2016.

© Marilena Katsini Preliminary architectural design for the new General Hospital of Komotini . Image © Marilena Katsini © Marilena Katsini © Marilena Katsini

Preliminary architectural design for​ the new building to be erected in the current location of the buildings "Oikos Adelfon" (Sisters House) and "Adelfon Nosokomon" (Nursing Sisters) in the premises of the General Hospital "Evangelismos" . Image © Marilena Katsini
Preliminary architectural design for​ the new building to be erected in the current location of the buildings “Oikos Adelfon” (Sisters House) and “Adelfon Nosokomon” (Nursing Sisters) in the premises of the General Hospital “Evangelismos” . Image © Marilena Katsini
© Marilena Katsini
© Marilena Katsini

The three healthcare projects form part of a wider initiative part-financed by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), which will see the creation of seven projects to support the Greek healthcare sector.  The RPBW designs were unveiled at a meeting attended by Renzo Piano, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, SNF co-president Andreas Dracopoulos, and John Hopkins University president Ronald Daniels.

© Marilena Katsini
© Marilena Katsini
© Marilena Katsini
© Marilena Katsini

It is always a great privilege and also a great responsibility to design hospitals. This specific project for the Greek Health System, supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, is of utmost importance and it is part of my ambition, as an architect, to design for medical science and for a humanistic vision of our society.
-Renzo Piano, Founder, Renzo Piano Building Workshop

© Marilena Katsini
© Marilena Katsini
© Marilena Katsini
© Marilena Katsini

Throughout the process, RPBW will work in collaboration with several firms, including Llewelyn Davis, Betaplan, and landscape architects Helli Pangalou.

News via: Stavros Niarchos Foundation

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Renzo Piano Building Workshop Presents Concept Designs for Series of Hospitals in Greece" 27 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897193/renzo-piano-building-workshop-presents-concept-designs-for-series-of-hospitals-in-greece/> ISSN 0719-8884

