  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Moldova
  5. Line architects
  6. 2018
  7. Soft Loft / Line architects

Soft Loft / Line architects

  • 03:00 - 29 June, 2018
Soft Loft / Line architects
© Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura

© Oleg Bajura © Oleg Bajura © Oleg Bajura © Oleg Bajura + 42

  • Architects

    Line architects

  • Location

    Chisinau, Moldova

  • Lead Architects

    Dmitry Petrov, Ekaterina Rodina

  • Area

    171.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura

Text description provided by the architects. As a matter of fact it reminds more not an apartment, and the house on a roof from where one of the best panoramic kinds on a city opens.

© Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura

The apartments are on the top floor of the house and occupy most of it. The space is divided into several functional zones each with its own private terrace.

© Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura

The common area of ​​the living room with an island sofa and a projection on the wall, a dining room with an unusual table for seven and a minimalist kitchen are combined into one whole space.

© Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura

The private bedroom area is designed as a single and secluded space for two where the bedroom is combined with a bathroom and a dressing room.

© Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura

The character of the interior is based on soft contrasts where harmoniously combined rough and soft textures, simple and sound materials, cold and warm shades. Despite its industrial character and many different materials, the interior is very soft, warm and cozy.

© Oleg Bajura
© Oleg Bajura

Cite: "Soft Loft / Line architects" 29 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897181/soft-loft-line-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

