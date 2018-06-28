World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. Thailand
  5. Juti architects
  6. 2018
  7. Mary Help of Christian Church / Juti architects

Mary Help of Christian Church / Juti architects

  • 22:00 - 28 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mary Help of Christian Church / Juti architects
Save this picture!
Mary Help of Christian Church / Juti architects, © Peerapat Wimolrungkarat
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat

© Juti Klipbua © Peerapat Wimolrungkarat © Peerapat Wimolrungkarat © Peerapat Wimolrungkarat + 50

  • Structural Engineer

    Sqn.Ldr. Ronayutt Vongmanee

  • Contractor

    Home base construction

  • Owner

    Suratthani Catholic Foundation
Save this picture!
© Juti Klipbua
© Juti Klipbua

Text description provided by the architects. Given the extension of Catholic community and the increasing in tourist in Samui island, Suratthani, who wishes to participate the mass in the then chapel, Bishop Joseph Prathan Sridarunsil, SDB, came up with the idea to build a new church and name it as Mary Help of Christian church. The selected architect, whom inspired by the church name, took part of the Holy Bible relating to holy Annunciation of Mary into his design as follow:

LUKE 1:35
In answer the angel said to her: “Holy spirit will come upon you, and power of the Most High will overshadow you. And for that reason the one who is born will be called holy, God’s Son.   

LUKE 1:38
Then Mary said: “Look, Jehovah’s slave girl. May it happen to me according to your declaration.” At that the angel departed from her.

Save this picture!
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat

From the Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Luke, 1:35 and 1:38, we can see that the appearance of Angle to convey the Holy message to Mary the virgin was in a humble and simple way yet powerful. It was to accept the Holy Spirit to possess her in order to bear the Redeemer in her womb. She sacrificed herself as a natural mean for human being survival.

"Safe as in mother's womb"

Save this picture!
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat

In designing the building, the architect intends to convey this message in a simple way with its internal space with light form that creates a feeling of security as in the mother womb.

Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan

Building exterior was designed in a combined form of praying hands, Angle wings and the Rays of the Holy Spirit. The use of natural light through the skylight for interior lighting and shadow of cloud falling on the walls, represent the God mighty that is above all things created by human being. To realize this phenomena in a hot and humid environment of Samui island, the long and narrow light voids in combining with light weight insulation concrete wall running through then were design in order to create a shadow that keep changing with time yet retains the interior comfort. 

“No decoration…… Best decoration”

Save this picture!
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat

Since the purpose of the church is for praying, the architect intends to minimize the symbolic decoration. Hence, the prayers would focus only on sacrament and its natural environment. Natural material with minimum process are selected, eg. white concrete wall, terrazzo floor, glass, natural white oak furniture and gray marble, were used for interior decoration. Prayers can humbly enjoy their peace of mind while embracing the Glories of the great Creator.

Save this picture!
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat
© Peerapat Wimolrungkarat

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Juti architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Churches Thailand
Cite: "Mary Help of Christian Church / Juti architects" 28 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897179/mary-help-of-christian-church-juti-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »