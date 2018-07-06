World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  74 Exceptional Architecture Portfolios

74 Exceptional Architecture Portfolios

74 Exceptional Architecture Portfolios
74 Exceptional Architecture Portfolios, Natchai 'N' Suwannapruk. Image via Issuu
Natchai 'N' Suwannapruk. Image via Issuu

Technical skills: check. Visually coherent content: check. Distinctive personal input on both the projects and portfolio design: double check.

Although résumés and portfolios can be somewhat flat when it comes to informative content, it is their ability to present an applicant's unique sense of style that makes or breaks an application. Whether it’s a deliberate image selection, or a clear, consistent layout, some people manage to fulfill all the criteria needed in a successful portfolio. Issuu, the world’s largest online digital publishing platform that allows anyone—from architects to global brands to fresh graduates—to publish their creative content online, has hand-picked their top 74 exceptional architecture portfolios. The selected architects have managed to showcase their impressive projects and technical skills in portfolios that reflect their creative mindset.

We’re not saying you should judge a book by its cover, but some "covers" can’t help but stand out from the rest, for all the right reasons. Take a look at Issuu’s list of top architecture portfolios here, and see a few of our personal favorites below.

Jaron Popko. Image via Issuu
Jaron Popko. Image via Issuu
Jaron Popko. Image via Issuu
Alessandro Fusi. Image via Issuu
Alessandro Fusi. Image via Issuu
Alessandro Fusi. Image via Issuu
Pam Pan. Image via Issuu
Pam Pan. Image via Issuu
Sari Sartika. Image via Issuu
Sari Sartika. Image via Issuu
Regy Septian. Image via Issuu
Regy Septian. Image via Issuu
Henry Stephens. Image via Issuu
Henry Stephens. Image via Issuu
Natchai 'N' Suwannapruk. Image via Issuu
Natchai 'N' Suwannapruk. Image via Issuu
Just as Issuu says: If you’re looking for the next big thing, "see who has a pencil, piece of paper, and plenty of imagination.”

Cite: Dima Stouhi. "74 Exceptional Architecture Portfolios" 06 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897171/74-exceptional-architecture-portfolios/> ISSN 0719-8884

