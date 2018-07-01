World
ECO360 / Geotectura Studio

  • 05:00 - 1 July, 2018
ECO360 / Geotectura Studio
© Lior Avitan
© Lior Avitan

  • Structural Engineers

    Peer Moshe Civil Engineering

  • MEP Engineers

    Eyal Niv Engineering and Consulting, Krashing Engineers

  • Project Manager

    Pedant-Build

  • Client

    The Margulies Family
© Lior Avitan
Text description provided by the architects. The Eco360 is a single-family four-bedroom home located north of Tel Aviv. The goal of the project designed by Geotectura was to build a sustainable home that would be Energy-Positive and includes excellent indoor air and light quality while reflecting the beauty of the surroundings. 

© Lior Avitan
The challenge was even greater as the view of the sea is to the west, so traditional passive design solutions that are appropriate for the south façade were not valid in this case. An unusual geometrical optimization was needed to obtain all the passive design features while facing the west. The house is well insulated and is largely heated by the energy that is generated by body heat and household equipment.

Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1

The entire design team worked with BIM (Building Information Modeling) methodology using environmental simulations during the design process to reach the best optimization. It is an ecological gem showing that BIM can sculpt aesthetic and efficient objects that will make our planet a better place.

© Lior Avitan
The client wanted to build a home that could demonstrate, highlight and set an example of what could be done to build a home based on ecological principles, with minimal maintenance, using solar power, a grey water system, passive wind strategy, high durability and recycled materials.

© Lior Avitan
The client’s hope is that the house will inspire others to consider ways in which they can also use these green principles in building and that it will serve as a model of efficiency and environmental sensitivity. The house reveals and reflects the ideas of sustainability with more than fifty green design features.  The hope is to raise awareness about green design challenges and solutions.

About this office
Geotectura Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Israel
Cite: "ECO360 / Geotectura Studio" 01 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897169/eco360-geotectura-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

