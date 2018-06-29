The Standard New Orleans / Morris Adjmi Architects

+ 34

Developers The Domain Companies More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Standard at South Market District, New Orleans, is the fourth development in the downtown area and offers 89 one-to-three bedroom, for-sale luxury condominiums and 24,000sf of retail space. The building also doubles as an expansive art gallery displaying large-scale works by local, national, and international artists.

The Standard’s refined, relaxed interiors were cultivated through a unifying palette of warm cobblestone, bronze and wood. Residences offer floor-to-ceiling windows, sweeping views, vaulted angles, clean lines and expert craftsmanship. Soaring ceilings and craft-milled, solid white oak flooring will be featured throughout, whilst kitchens will display custom, locally-sourced walnut cabinetry complemented by white marble countertops, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures and top-of-the-line appliances.

Designed by renowned architect and New Orleans native, Morris Adjmi, The Standard features a reflective metal façade, deeply-set windows, and 20-foot high retail storefronts – the goal was to reference the architecture and natural flora of New Orleans and draw on the historical context of downtown New Orleans.

The heart of the building features nearly 30,000sf of indoor/outdoor amenity space, including a pool house and deck with private cabanas, outdoor kitchens, a club house for entertaining, and a fully-equipped fitness center.

In partnership with local developers, The Domain Companies, Morris Adjmi has combined his passion for historic New Orleans architecture with a global perspective to create a spectacular addition to downtown.