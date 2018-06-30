World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
The Spa / M1K3 PROJECT

  • 05:00 - 30 June, 2018
The Spa / M1K3 PROJECT
The Spa / M1K3 PROJECT, © Margarita Bojinova
© Margarita Bojinova

© Margarita Bojinova © Margarita Bojinova © Margarita Bojinova © Margarita Bojinova + 38

  • Architects

    M1K3 PROJECT

  • Location

    Bansko, Bulgaria

  • Lead Architect

    Slavin Baylov

  • Team

    Margarita Bojinova, Georgi Kostov

  • Collaboration

    Atelieforma.com for relax bench and ice fountain design

  • Client

    Gehard Ltd.

  • Area

    1330.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Margarita Bojinova
© Margarita Bojinova
© Margarita Bojinova

Text description provided by the architects. The project presents a complete interior refurbishment of the spa centre of hotel Kempinski Grand Arena Bansko, Bulgaria.

© Margarita Bojinova
© Margarita Bojinova

All old interior design elements (equipment, finishes, lighting, etc.) were removed and replaced with new ones with minor changes of the existing floor plan. 

© Margarita Bojinova
© Margarita Bojinova

The concept of the new interior design is to achieve a sense of calmness and luxury during your stay in the spa after skiing or hiking in Pirin mountain.

© Margarita Bojinova
© Margarita Bojinova

The idea is to slow down and wake up your senses while preparing for a massage near the reception, having a drink at the “Vitamin bar” in front of the inside swimming pool, or laying on the custom designed bench after a swim.

Plan
Plan

The elements – the flow of the water, the warmth of fire and the freshness of ice - spare introduced indoors with the fireplaces, the ice fountain and the heated relax bench resembling an ocean wave or a sand dune, in addition to the typical professional spa equipment.

© Margarita Bojinova
© Margarita Bojinova

We have used natural materials such as wood and stone, as well as porcelain tiles and mosaics in addition to soft lighting and custom design furniture to create an inviting, cosy lounge area in the spa where guests are bound to enjoy hanging around near the warmth of the fire and socializing.

© Margarita Bojinova
© Margarita Bojinova

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Spa Bulgaria
