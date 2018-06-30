The Spa / M1K3 PROJECT

+ 38

Architects M1K3 PROJECT

Location Bansko, Bulgaria

Lead Architect Slavin Baylov

Team Margarita Bojinova, Georgi Kostov

Collaboration Atelieforma.com for relax bench and ice fountain design

Client Gehard Ltd.

Area 1330.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Margarita Bojinova

Text description provided by the architects. The project presents a complete interior refurbishment of the spa centre of hotel Kempinski Grand Arena Bansko, Bulgaria.

All old interior design elements (equipment, finishes, lighting, etc.) were removed and replaced with new ones with minor changes of the existing floor plan.

The concept of the new interior design is to achieve a sense of calmness and luxury during your stay in the spa after skiing or hiking in Pirin mountain.

The idea is to slow down and wake up your senses while preparing for a massage near the reception, having a drink at the “Vitamin bar” in front of the inside swimming pool, or laying on the custom designed bench after a swim.

The elements – the flow of the water, the warmth of fire and the freshness of ice - spare introduced indoors with the fireplaces, the ice fountain and the heated relax bench resembling an ocean wave or a sand dune, in addition to the typical professional spa equipment.

We have used natural materials such as wood and stone, as well as porcelain tiles and mosaics in addition to soft lighting and custom design furniture to create an inviting, cosy lounge area in the spa where guests are bound to enjoy hanging around near the warmth of the fire and socializing.