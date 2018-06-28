World
  7. Institute of Contemporary Art / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Institute of Contemporary Art / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

  • 11:00 - 28 June, 2018
Institute of Contemporary Art / Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Institute of Contemporary Art / Diller Scofidio + Renfro, © Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

© Iwan Baan © Nic Lehoux © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan + 18

  • Architects

    Diller Scofidio + Renfro

  • Location

    25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston, MA 02210, United States

  • Lead Architect

    Diller Sofidio + Renfro

  • Executive Architect

    Perry Dean Rogers and Partners

  • Area

    65000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2006

  • Photographs

    Iwan Baan, Nic Lehoux

  • Project Management

    Seamus Henchy and Associates

  • General Contractor

    Skanska USA

  • Theater Consultant

    Fisher Dachs Associates

  • Acoustical Consultant

    Jaffe Holden Acoustics

  • Lighting

    ARUP
    More Specs Less Specs
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. The ICA is the first museum to be built in Boston in 100 years. The 65,000 sf building includes temporary and permanent galleries, a 330 seat multi–purpose theater, a restaurant, bookstore, education/workshop facilities, and administrative offices. It straddles the competing objectives of a dynamic civic building for public programs and an intimate, contemplative environment for viewing art.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Section 03
Section 03
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The site is bound on two sides by the Harbor Walk, a 47–mile public walkway. The Harborwalk is used as a civic surface that extends up to form the public grandstand, flattens into the theater stage, and wraps the surfaces of the theater extending into a horizontal tray that holds the gallery and shelters the grandstand. The waterfront is both a great asset for the museum and a distraction from its inwardly focused program.

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

A choreographed passage through the building dispenses the visual context in small doses. Upon entry, the view is compressed under the belly of the theater, then scanned by the glass elevator, used as a variable backdrop in the theater, denied entirely in the galleries, and revealed as a panorama at the crossover gallery. The mediatheque suspended under the cantilever edits the context from view, leaving only the texture of water. The Institute of Contemporary Art is a collaboration with Perry Dean Rogers as Associate Architect.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Institute of Contemporary Art / Diller Scofidio + Renfro" 28 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897150/institute-of-contemporary-art-diller-scofidio-plus-renfro/> ISSN 0719-8884

