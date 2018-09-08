World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Italy
  5. O A S I Architects
  6. 2018
  COMERIO / O A S I Architects

COMERIO / O A S I Architects

  05:00 - 8 September, 2018
COMERIO / O A S I Architects
COMERIO / O A S I Architects, © Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

© Laura Cavelli © Laura Cavelli © Laura Cavelli © Laura Cavelli + 14

  • Architects

    O A S I Architects

  • Location

    Comerio, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Arch Pietro Ferrario, Arch. Francesco Enea Castellanza

  • Team

    Laura Caveli, Alice Tafuri, Federico Brebbia, Riccardo Scarvaci

  • Area

    60.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

Text description provided by the architects. The project is about a new distribution of the living spaces of a small house on the hillside near the Varese lake, in a town called Comerio. The simple volume of the kitchen defines the whole space and becomes its main and most privileged element.

Collage
Collage
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

The design of the interior is careful about the details and chooses different and various materials, adding value to each of them. The ceramic floor is herring-bone set and it turns from turquoise to yellow inside the bathroom, drawing a zig-zag line on the conjunction, next to the bathroom door.

Plan
Plan

The kitchen furniture is subdivided into three elements: the emerald baseboard, yellow-mustard doors, and black terrazzo countertop made with Carrara Marble elements. The ceiling was restored as it was originally, made with concrete predalle-slabs that show the structure of the building.

© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

The staircase connecting the ground floor with the first floor is covered with plywood panels. The lost space on the top of the landing floor is made approachable by the construction of a very small loft space made out of wooden elements which are positioned one next to the other leaving a gap in between in order to let the sunlight go through.

© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

About this office
O A S I Architects
Office

Cite: "COMERIO / O A S I Architects" 08 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897106/comerio-o-a-s-i-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

