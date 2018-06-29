Conversion of a Townhouse in Brussels / Label architecture

+ 36

Architects Label architecture

Location Schaerbeek, Belgium

Area 390.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs bepictures

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The task was to transform a 4 floor’s single-family house into two apartments. Therefore, the challenge was to provide separate circulation and outdoor spaces to each dwelling. For this purpose, an extension volume has been built. Its exterior walls are cladded with lozenge tiles, commonly used to cover gable facades.

It is giving it the aesthetic of the typical Brussels houses’ additions, enforcing its integration in this typical Brussels urban context. But the volume was thought out as part of a global intervention. It includes a dining- and bedroom for the first duplex apartment and a private terrace for the second one.

Its windows have been designed to warrant privacy of one unit over the other, giving it a monolithic appearance. Interiors have been designed, materials are used indistinctly on floors, walls, and ceilings conferring each space a singularity. Some interventions allow a multifunctional use of the space, recovering historical models in a straightforward way.