House ADM / Fanesi Navarro Arquitectas

+ 26

Builder XYZ - DESARROLLOS More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the north area of ​​the city of Córdoba, in the private neighborhood of Santina Norte. The users of the house requested to develop a project on the ground floor, of a house that can be used in its entirety, without spaces that are relegated to private uses. The project is developed in a single plant. It consists mainly of two rectangular volumes that intersect at one point. Responding to the idea of ​​the project, the volumes; each with a different height to contain the different uses of the house, they leave their structures visible, which are supported one above the other. In this way, the structure becomes part of the facade of the house.

The volume with the lowest height contains the private spaces and the garage, while the other volume incorporates the social spaces of the household. At this higher volume, two lightweight structures are attached to each of the sides, which work as an eave for the entrance and gallery in the back part of the building. We sought to compose the project with simple shapes and materials. Therefore, the exposed concrete and the sheet metal, perfectly combine the composition of volumes on the outside.

The social space of the housing is the central core of the same, which is formed into a single space that contains all the daily uses of the house. The kitchen space is integrated so that it is not only linked but so that it has a leading role in its design. The interior of the house was meant to generate bright, warm and pleasant spaces with large openings. The eaves and the gallery not only fulfill the function of giving the house a semi-covered space but also protect the construction of the sun.