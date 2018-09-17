World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Fanesi Navarro Arquitectas
  6. 2018
  7. House ADM / Fanesi Navarro Arquitectas

House ADM / Fanesi Navarro Arquitectas

  • 15:00 - 17 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House ADM / Fanesi Navarro Arquitectas
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte + 26

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the north area of ​​the city of Córdoba, in the private neighborhood of Santina Norte. The users of the house requested to develop a project on the ground floor, of a house that can be used in its entirety, without spaces that are relegated to private uses. The project is developed in a single plant. It consists mainly of two rectangular volumes that intersect at one point. Responding to the idea of ​​the project, the volumes; each with a different height to contain the different uses of the house, they leave their structures visible, which are supported one above the other. In this way, the structure becomes part of the facade of the house.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The volume with the lowest height contains the private spaces and the garage, while the other volume incorporates the social spaces of the household. At this higher volume, two lightweight structures are attached to each of the sides, which work as an eave for the entrance and gallery in the back part of the building. We sought to compose the project with simple shapes and materials. Therefore, the exposed concrete and the sheet metal, perfectly combine the composition of volumes on the outside.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Axonometrics
Axonometrics
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The social space of the housing is the central core of the same, which is formed into a single space that contains all the daily uses of the house. The kitchen space is integrated so that it is not only linked but so that it has a leading role in its design. The interior of the house was meant to generate bright, warm and pleasant spaces with large openings. The eaves and the gallery not only fulfill the function of giving the house a semi-covered space but also protect the construction of the sun.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Fanesi Navarro Arquitectas
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "House ADM / Fanesi Navarro Arquitectas" [Casa ADM / Fanesi Navarro Arquitectas] 17 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897092/house-adm-fanesi-navarro-arquitectas/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »