World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Mexico
  5. Mass Operations
  6. 2018
  7. ANTILOPE / Mass Operations

ANTILOPE / Mass Operations

  • 15:00 - 2 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
ANTILOPE / Mass Operations
Save this picture!
ANTILOPE / Mass Operations, © Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

© Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea + 25

  • Architects

    Mass Operations

  • Location

    Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

  • Author Architect

    Viviano Villarreal-Buerón

  • Area

    80.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Lorena Darquea
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

How would Wes Anderson design a chapel for Coffee?
Antilope Café is a new coffee Brand in Mexico. The 80m2 space is located within the Arboleda Development in Monterrey México and it represents the brand´s first physical space where the marriage of Chiapas coffee beans and Dulcinea´s kitchen (a local restaurant by the same owners) takes place. The design came through a series of challenges. 

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

On one hand, we needed to provide a fresh and unique space that could assimilate the identity and values of the Antilope brand, the quality of its coffee and food, on the other hand, we needed to avoid having the space feel gender specific. We proposed to create an open and bright space suitable for the worshiping of coffee — A chapel for coffee.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Influenced by the hard symmetries in Wes Anderson movies, we split the space into a feminine side (pink) and a masculine side (green), which are then separated or joined by diagonals within the flooring and dropped ceiling patterns. Each side is designed to enjoy coffee at a different pace, while the green side is designed in order to spend longer periods of time and enjoy the food, the pink side is designed for a faster in and out experience, with high tables that are suitable for a quick espresso (standing up, as the Italians do).

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The references to a chapel are everywhere, from the large floating marble frame “The Altar”, where the barista “Priest” supplies you with your coffee as if it were your communion, all the way to the high tables that are formed from marble that falls from the heavens and simulate a confessional, where one can sit face to face to one's cup and confess, in company or by oneself.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Mass Operations
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Mexico
Cite: "ANTILOPE / Mass Operations" [ANTILOPE / Mass Operations] 02 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897090/antilope-mass-operations/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »