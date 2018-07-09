World
A House Near the Great Wall / Jin Lei

  • 01:00 - 9 July, 2018
A House Near the Great Wall / Jin Lei
A House Near the Great Wall / Jin Lei, Adjustable grating. Image © Bohong Zhai
Adjustable grating. Image © Bohong Zhai

elevation of new building. Image © Lei Jin Corner of the building. Image © Lei Jin The pavilion is on the top. Image © Lei Jin The roof shows structure. Image © Lei Jin + 30

  • Architects

    Jin Lei

  • Location

    Huailai, China

  • Other Participants

    Shijun Jin, Zhicai Yang, Zhenjun Zhu, Kailu Li

  • Area

    229.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Bohong Zhai, Lei Jin
New building overlooking the village. Image © Lei Jin
New building overlooking the village. Image © Lei Jin

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in the small mountain village in northern China, The village used to be a military town in Ming and Qing dynasty, a part of Great Wall is also in these village. Our site is at the foot of the Great Wall, at the top of the village.   

elevation of new building. Image © Lei Jin
elevation of new building. Image © Lei Jin
Section
Section
new and old face to face. Image © Lei Jin
new and old face to face. Image © Lei Jin

The old house was built in 1980s, Which we decided to keep, The old house in the middle of the site, only a few meters from the Great Wall, and 10 meters from the south side. This brings difficult for the modification.

house close to the Great Wall. Image © Lei Jin
house close to the Great Wall. Image © Lei Jin

It's hard to put a new house and a new yard in 10 meters, if we can do that, we also lost landscape advantages from the high ground. So we decided to design a side - leaking yard to solve the problem.

Corner of the building. Image © Lei Jin
Corner of the building. Image © Lei Jin
Plan
Plan
living room. Image © Lei Jin
living room. Image © Lei Jin

The old house has been broken, need to repair, We repair it in a traditional way, only to change a little bit of detail. The space between the old house and the Great Wall is used as a toilet, which has a glass roof.'

The high window. Image © Lei Jin
The high window. Image © Lei Jin

We build a new house within 10 meters of the south side of the old house. Between the old house and the new house, a new courtyard has emerged. This courtyard opens in the special place, which we call it a “open pavilion”, it has the best view overlooking the village. 

courtyard view. Image © Lei Jin
courtyard view. Image © Lei Jin

The elevation of the new house is covered by grille, this adjustable grille system also provide a transition zone between traditional villages and new house.

the courtyard link to the village. Image © Lei Jin
the courtyard link to the village. Image © Lei Jin

