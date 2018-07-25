World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. United States
  5. LTL Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Vassar College Students’ Building / LTL Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Vassar College Students’ Building / LTL Architects

  • 18:00 - 25 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Vassar College Students’ Building / LTL Architects
Save this picture!
Vassar College Students’ Building / LTL Architects, © Leonid Furmansky
© Leonid Furmansky

© Leonid Furmansky © Leonid Furmansky © Leonid Furmansky © Leonid Furmansky + 15

  • LTL Project team

    Paul Lewis, Marc Tsurumaki, David J. Lewis; Michael Schissel, Jenny Hong, Corliss Ng, Jessie Peksa

  • Construction Manager

    Vassar College: Michael Quattrociocchi and Anthony Ripley

  • MEP FP

    ME Engineers

  • Structural Engineer

    Silman

  • Food Service Consultant

    Clevenger Frable LaVallee

  • Dining Service Provider

    Bon Appetit Management Company

  • CLT Fabrication

    Smartlam
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Leonid Furmansky
© Leonid Furmansky

Text description provided by the architects. This is a renovation of a renovation of a renovation of a 1913 McKim, Mead and White building, originally built to be a three-story tall auditorium and dance hall for student social life. In the early 1970’s, in parallel with Vassar’s shift to co-education, the building was converted into a cafeteria dining hall, slicing the grand performance space into a 9’ tall kitchen/servery below and bakery above, with dining wings added on both sides.

Save this picture!
© Leonid Furmansky
© Leonid Furmansky

LTL Architects’ renovation seeks to recapture the social mission of the building, by unifying the whole into an open dining hall with serveries distributed across the plan, ceiling heights opened up to 18’, and a new stair linking the two floors, located where the staircase was in the original McKim, Mead and White building. The dining hall is designed as a landscape of very large tables of distinctive geometry that fosters greater social connections between students. Rather than being restricted into groups of 2, 4 or 6, these tables allow for both large and smaller groups of people to share a collective surface, encouraging more social exchange among students.

Save this picture!
© Leonid Furmansky
© Leonid Furmansky
Save this picture!
Table Geometry 01
Table Geometry 01

The scale and unusual figures of the tables animate the dining hall, while also providing ample space for a solitary diner to sit comfortably alongside a larger group. The tables are entirely fabricated from 4” Cross Laminated Timber which is typically used as the structure of a building. This is the first time this material has been used in this application. Placed on industrial casters, these heavy yet robust tables can be easily reconfigured into new arrangements and social landscapes, as well as moved to allow for cleaning. By controlling the fabrication efficiency through custom CNC milling, and working with flat-pack shipping, the cost of these custom tables for a seating count of around 800 was less expensive than generic commercially available tables.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
LTL Architects
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Refurbishment Renovation United States
Cite: "Vassar College Students’ Building / LTL Architects" 25 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897049/vassar-college-students-building-ltl-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »