World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. AM30 Taller de Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. EC House / AM30 Taller de Arquitectura + Stephane Arriola

EC House / AM30 Taller de Arquitectura + Stephane Arriola

  • 09:00 - 28 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
EC House / AM30 Taller de Arquitectura + Stephane Arriola
Save this picture!
EC House / AM30 Taller de Arquitectura + Stephane Arriola, © Lorena Darquea Schettini
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

© Lorena Darquea Schettini © Lorena Darquea Schettini © Lorena Darquea Schettini © Lorena Darquea Schettini + 17

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the outskirts of the town in a densely vegetated area, the site has a gentle slope with views of the surrounding mountains. Architecture in the area is deeply rooted in tradition, and materials found in the landscape greatly influence the way spaces are built. The EC house embraces these cultural features and adapts them to the needs of a family of city dwellers.

Save this picture!
Section + Elevation
Section + Elevation
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The main objective was to place the house with minimum disturbance to the location while allowing the inhabitants to be in constant interaction with the landscape. Our approach was adapting to the natural elements on site, splitting the program into different volumes and placing them around the existing pine trees. 

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

Three volumes arranged around a circulation core constitute the main house. Designed with spatial richness in mind, the main floor adjusts to the terrain surface and inner patios provide light and ventilation creating atmospheres with unique characteristics. A terraced courtyard functions as a central plaza linking the front and back of the plot, as well as creating a space for interaction between the main house and the guest rooms. Across the main social areas on the ground floor, a visual axis is respected to facilitate communication between spaces.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

Hardwood flooring was used to create a continuous surface that extends the public spaces into outer decks reinforcing the interaction with the surrounding vegetation. A metallic formwork was designed to build the stone walls that enclose the volumes, updating traditional building methods and accelerating the overall construction process. Our goal was to bring together the timeless with the modern, the local with the universal, the village and the city into a weekend house in the forest.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
AM30 Taller de Arquitectura
Office
Stephane Arriola
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Mexico
Cite: "EC House / AM30 Taller de Arquitectura + Stephane Arriola" [Casa EC / AM30 Taller de Arquitectura + Stephane Arriola] 28 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897042/casa-ec-am30-taller-de-arquitectura-plus-stephane-arriola/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »