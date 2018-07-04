Rifa House Gen.‘11 / María Inés García + Maximiliano García

+ 30

Architects María Inés García, Maximiliano García

Location Montevideo, Uruguay

Author architects María Inés García, Maximiliano García

Consulting architects FGM Arquitectos

Construction Grupo F, Guillermo Rubio

Structural Calculation Magnone-Pollio Ingenieros civiles

Health consultant Richero & Asociados

Electrical consultant Ing. Felipe Burgueño

Jury Dr. Arq. Ruben Otero, Dr. Arq. Pablo Frontini, Dr. Arq. Bernardo Martín

Area 2066.7 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Marcos Guiponi, Elías Martíez

Text description provided by the architects. The neighborhood is characterized by the presence of constructions that consolidate the morphology in the frontal limits of the properties. At the same time, the bases of the contest contemplated two possibilities that come of from the regulations: the first was to use the setback area as it is and the second was to build in the whole area with agreement (not to exceed the heights of the adjacent constructions). Based on these two alternatives, the first project decision is to conserve the predominant morphology so the second option is chosen.

The implantation responds in the first instance to these guidelines. At the same time, the housing program is divided into two volumes whose activities could be distinguished as social and intimate respectively. These volumes are stacked one on top of the other to release the ground and create expansions to the outside that counteract the limited projections to the sidewalk. The social area is the one that touch the ground and also is separated from the edge of the property to avoid the restrictions that the ochava (chamfer limit) could impose to the interior space organization. Additionally, the corten steel shell appears to generate the boundary with the public space along the entire perimeter. The disposition of the ground floor allows to concentrate the service areas below the other volume encouraging to conceive the rest of the property as a single exterior space that is crossed by the living-dining area. A good orientation of the intimate area volume is considered a priority, therefore the bedrooms are projected to the northeast to get a favorable sunlight. The outer areas roofed below this volume are used for the for the main access, the garage and the secondary access.