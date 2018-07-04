World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. María Inés García + Maximiliano García
  6. 2018
  Rifa House Gen.'11 / María Inés García + Maximiliano García

Rifa House Gen.‘11 / María Inés García + Maximiliano García

  • 15:00 - 4 July, 2018
Rifa House Gen.‘11 / María Inés García + Maximiliano García
Rifa House Gen.‘11 / María Inés García + Maximiliano García, © Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

© Elías Martíez © Marcos Guiponi

  • Architects

    María Inés García, Maximiliano García

  • Location

    Montevideo, Uruguay

  • Author architects

    María Inés García, Maximiliano García

  • Consulting architects

    FGM Arquitectos

  • Construction

    Grupo F, Guillermo Rubio

  • Structural Calculation

    Magnone-Pollio Ingenieros civiles

  • Health consultant

    Richero & Asociados

  • Electrical consultant

    Ing. Felipe Burgueño

  • Jury

    Dr. Arq. Ruben Otero, Dr. Arq. Pablo Frontini, Dr. Arq. Bernardo Martín

  • Area

    2066.7 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Marcos Guiponi, Elías Martíez
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Text description provided by the architects. The neighborhood is characterized by the presence of constructions that consolidate the morphology in the frontal limits of the properties. At the same time, the bases of the contest contemplated two possibilities that come of from the regulations: the first was to use the setback area as it is and the second was to build in the whole area with agreement (not to exceed the heights of the adjacent constructions). Based on these two alternatives, the first project decision is to conserve the predominant morphology so the second option is chosen.

© Elías Martíez
© Elías Martíez
Section BB
Section BB
© Elías Martíez
© Elías Martíez

The implantation responds in the first instance to these guidelines. At the same time, the housing program is divided into two volumes whose activities could be distinguished as social and intimate respectively. These volumes are stacked one on top of the other to release the ground and create expansions to the outside that counteract the limited projections to the sidewalk. The social area is the one that touch the ground and also is separated from the edge of the property to avoid the restrictions that the ochava (chamfer limit) could impose to the interior space organization. Additionally, the corten steel shell appears to generate the boundary with the public space along the entire perimeter. The disposition of the ground floor allows to concentrate the service areas below the other volume encouraging to conceive the rest of the property as a single exterior space that is crossed by the living-dining area. A good orientation of the intimate area volume is considered a priority, therefore the bedrooms are projected to the northeast to get a favorable sunlight. The outer areas roofed below this volume are used for the for the main access, the garage and the secondary access.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Cite: "Rifa House Gen.‘11 / María Inés García + Maximiliano García" [Vivienda de Arquitectura Rifa Gen. ‘11 / María Inés García + Maximiliano García] 04 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897041/rifa-house-ge11-maria-ines-garcia-plus-maximiliano-garcia/> ISSN 0719-8884

