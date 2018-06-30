This Crowdsourced and Crowdfunded Pavilion in Ukraine Embodies the Collaborative Spirit

In Dnipro, Ukraine, sits a unique multi-purpose pavilion rich with historical roots and design influence. Stage is a collaborative project between architects from Ukraine, Poland, Denmark and Italy, crowdsourced and crowdfunded by the citizens of Dnipro. The site for the pavilion has been centered around community involvement throughout the complex history of Dnipro, but it has laid unused for over 70 years.

Stage is an emanation of the rich and vibrant culture and was built to accommodate the needs of dozens of artists, poets, painters and musicians, who previously relied on various spaces scattered around the city. Their "collective creative energy" was used to reactivate the lost community space. Stage was recently awarded Special Mention in the 2018 European Prize for Urban Public Space.

Read on for more about Stage and the collaborative effort that made this initiative possible.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stage Dnipro Community

Using extensive public outreach, the team behind Stage crowdsourced the project brief to the people of Dnipro. The community was also involved in crowdfunding the building materials, site preparation and even the manufacturing of the building components.

The structure includes a stage for performances, a lounge space and storage and is made almost entirely of simple materials like wood and plywood, with the goal of the project "to make each creative contribution clearly articulated in the design, while preserving coherency of the whole structure." During the summer of 2017, Stage hosted over 60 grassroots cultural events organized by the community of Dnipro.

Collective work is the essence of this project. In such a project, designing and building become a performative process – one, which needs to be designed and orchestrated. - Kuba Snopek, Project Initiator and Director

In the spirit of the collective character of the project, the full credit list is detailed below:

