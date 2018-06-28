World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. monovolume architecture+design
  6. 2018
  7. House T / monovolume architecture+design

House T / monovolume architecture+design

  • 02:00 - 28 June, 2018
House T / monovolume architecture+design
House T / monovolume architecture+design, © Andrea Zanchi
© Andrea Zanchi

© Andrea Zanchi

  • Other participants

    Benjamin Gänsbacher, Sergio Aguado Hernández, Barbara Waldbooth

  • Structural Engineering

    Baucon Bozen
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Andrea Zanchi
© Andrea Zanchi

Text description provided by the architects. The house T, a detached house located in Merano, consisting of a ground floor and a basement with garage. There were designed two buildings on different levels connectet by internal stairs, to better adapt the house to the sloping terrain. The pure lines of the design are underlined by the execution of exposed concrete and the realisation of glass facades, which make the building complex appear clear and light.

© Andrea Zanchi
© Andrea Zanchi

The glass facade, doors and windows are designed as all-glass elements made of 3-fold glazing in order to obtain the best possible comfort. The roof is designed as flat roof covered with gravel.

© Andrea Zanchi
© Andrea Zanchi
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Andrea Zanchi
© Andrea Zanchi

The living areas open onto a spacious terrace and the pool. A seemingly floating staircase leads to the garden.

© Andrea Zanchi
© Andrea Zanchi

About this office
monovolume architecture+design
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Italy
Cite: "House T / monovolume architecture+design" 28 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897038/house-t-monovolume-architecture-plus-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

