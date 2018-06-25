Top 300 Architecture Firms in the USA for 2018

Architectural Record released the 2018 edition of its annual list of the Top 300 Architecture Firms in the United States. Compiled by Record's sister publication Engineering News-Record, the list ranks firms based on architectural revenue from services performed in 2017. Gensler remains at the top for the seventh consecutive year. For more insight and comments from the leading firms' leadership, see Architectural Record's announcement.
Top 50 Architecture Firms Ranked by 2017 Revenue
1. Gensler; San Francisco, CA (Architect)
2. Perkins+Will; Chicago, IL (Architect)
3. AECOM; Los Angeles, CA (Engineer-Architect)
4. Jacobs; Pasadena, CA (Architect-Engineer-Contractor)
5. HKS; Dallas, TX (Architect)
6. HOK; St. Louis, MO (Architect-Engineer)
7. HDR; Dallas, TX (Engineer-Architect)
8. IBI Group; Irvine, CA (Architect-Engineer)
9. Stantec; Irvine, CA (Engineer-Architect-Landscape)
10. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP; New York, NY (Architect-Engineer)
11. Arcadis North America/Callison RTKL; Highlands Ranch, CO (Architect-Engineer)
12. Perkins Eastman; New York, NY (Architect)
13. Corgan; Dallas, Texas (Architect)
14. Cannon Design; Grand Island, NY (Architect-Engineer)
15. NBBJ; Seattle, WA (Architect)
16. Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC; New York, NY (Architect)
17. Leo A Daly; Omaha, NE (Architect-Engineer)
18. ZGF Architects; Portland, OR (Architect)
19. Populous; Kansas City, MO (Architect)
20. SmithGroupJJR; Detroit, MI (Architect-Engineer)
21. DLR Group; Omaha, NE (Architect-Engineer)
22. HGA; Minneapolis, MN (Architect-Engineer)
23. EYP; Albany, NY (Architect-Engineer)
24. Gresham, Smith and Partners; Nashville, TN (Architect-Engineer)
25. Cuningham Group Architecture Inc.; Minneapolis, Minnesota (Architect)
26. LPA Inc.; Irvine, CA (Architect)
27. Flad Architects; Madison, WI (Architect-Engineer)
28. PBK; Houston, TX (Architect-Engineer)
29. NORR; Chicago, IL (Architect-Engineer)
30. HMC Architects; Los Angeles, CA (Architect)
31. Bechtel; San Francisco, CA (Engineer-Contractor)
32. Elkus Manfredi Architects; Boston, MA (Architect)
33. STUDIOS Architecture; Washington, DC (Architect)
34. Ware Malcomb; Irvine, California (Architect)
35. KTGY Architecture & Planning; Irvine, CA
36. LS3P; Charleston, SC (Architect)
37. Harley Ellis Devereaux; Southfield, MI (Architect-Engineer)
38. RSP Architects; Minneapolis, MN (Architect)
39. Humphreys & Partners Architects LP; Dallas
40. Robert A.M. Stern Architects LLP (RAMSA); New York, NY (Architect)
41. Hord Coplan Macht Inc.; Baltimore, MD (Architect)
42. Solomon Cordwell Buenz; Chicago, Illinois (Architect)
43. WATG; Irvine, CA (Architect)
44. Huckabee; Fort Worth, TX (Architect-Engineer)
45. NELSON; Minneapolis, MN (Architect-Engineer)
46. Architects Orange; Orange, CA (Architect)
47. GreenbergFarrow; Atlanta, GA (Architect-Engineer)
48. Beyer Blinder Belle, Architects and Planners LLP; New York, NY (Architect)
49. Cooper Carry; Atlanta, GA (Architect)
50. PGAL; Houston, TX (Architect-Engineer)
Find Architectural Record's complete list here.