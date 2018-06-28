World
Forma Itaim Tower / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos

Forma Itaim Tower / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos
Forma Itaim Tower / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon

  • Architects

    b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos

  • Location

    R. Min. Jesuíno Cardoso, 148 - Vila Nova Conceição, São Paulo - SP, 04544-050, Brazil

  • b720 Fermin Vazquez Arquitectos Team

    Fermin Vazquez, Francesc de Fuentes, Sonia Cruz, Aline Foltran, Marc Pi, Albert Freixes, Gemma Ojea, David Sebastian, Miguel Yurrita

  • Area

    11533.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nelson Kon

  • Structure

    Aluízio D’Ávila Engenharia de Projetos

  • Facilities

    Green Solutions/Steluti Engenharia/Studio Serradura

  • Constructor

    Corporate Participações e Serviços Ltda

  • Promoter

    Huma Desenvolvimento Imobiliário /GR Properties /ERC
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The apartments tower is located in Itaim Bibi in São Paulo, a neighbourhood in a deep transformation, which is moving from the traditional fabric of horizontal single-family homes to a skyline of buildings in height, mainly homes that meet a growing residential demand for a prosperous upper middle class in the economic capital of the country.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The building has 123 apartments and consists of a tower of 25 floors with a base of common areas (squash, indoor pool, restaurant, social room, etc.) and parking above ground. The tower, highly conditioned by the volumetric limitations imposed by the regulations and the strict requirements of functional optimization, hosts small houses with large individual terraces. The project seeks to maximize the slenderness of the volume and highlight, without stridency, in the monotonous sea of undifferentiated skyscrapers of São Paulo as a "singularity of good manners".

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The floors are articulated in two parallel bays and a central communications core that includes two batteries of panoramic elevators. The main openings of the houses are oriented to north and south, with deep balconies to mitigate the intense Brazilian solar radiation, while the east and west facades, the most exposed in the climate of São Paulo, are solved with a predominance of opaque protected surface by a ventilated façade of large-format glazed ceramic pieces.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

On the balconies sides, the ceramic coating becomes lattices which preserves the houses privacy and frame the views from the inside. The combination of colours of the covering pieces seeks the chromatic individualization of each level, as well as the research of singularity that provides the differential qualitative value sought out by the client, who specifically wanted a colourful tower.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The building thus becomes a slender tower in which, however, it is possible to
recognize the different housing units by the colour and the framework that governs the construction. On the upper floors, the extension of the central core and larger apartments finish the building in a stepped way to merge with the urban profile and generate large terraces for the enjoyment of the unbeatable views over the city.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
West Elevation
West Elevation

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Cite: "Forma Itaim Tower / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos" [Torre Forma Itaim / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos] 28 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897025/forma-itaim-tower-b720-fermin-vazquez-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

