World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 9 Inventive Large-Scale Stadiums and Their Constructive Details

9 Inventive Large-Scale Stadiums and Their Constructive Details

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
9 Inventive Large-Scale Stadiums and Their Constructive Details
Save this picture!
9 Inventive Large-Scale Stadiums and Their Constructive Details, © Tomaz Gregoric
© Tomaz Gregoric

Stadiums —new or remodeled— provide excellent and innovative examples of architecture on a large scale; they are required to shelter thousands of people, including the athletes of the games they host. In addition to the technical aspects and considerations related to sports, these structures apply interesting cladding systems, with some stadiums even generating the energy needed to function.

Read on for more about stadiums and their structures in detail.

Basketball Stadium in Dongguan / gmp architekten. Image © Christian Gahl Mineirão Sports Complex / BCMF Arquitetos. Image © Leonardo Finotti Arena da Baixada / carlosarcosarquite(c)tura. Image © Leonardo Finotti Arena Tele2 / White arkitekter . Image © Åke E:son Lindman + 29

Arena da Baixada / carlosarcosarquite(c)tura
Curitiba, Brazil

Save this picture!
Arena da Baixada / carlosarcosarquite(c)tura. Image © CAP S/A e carlosarcosarquite(c)tura (Luciano Machin Barriola)
Arena da Baixada / carlosarcosarquite(c)tura. Image © CAP S/A e carlosarcosarquite(c)tura (Luciano Machin Barriola)

Remodeled and expanded for the 2014 Brazil World Cup, the Arena da Baixada is a 126,836 square meter stadium with a capacity of 42,417. Its design is inspired by the "illuminated box" concept, joining the existing structure through a system of easily assembled components. The materials used were standardized to achieve a certain lightness, permeability, and translucency between the interior and exterior.

* Featured Tag: Polycarbonate.

Save this picture!
Arena da Baixada / carlosarcosaArena da Baixada / carlosarcosarquite(c)tura. rquite(c)tura. Corte Longitudinal
Arena da Baixada / carlosarcosaArena da Baixada / carlosarcosarquite(c)tura. rquite(c)tura. Corte Longitudinal
Save this picture!
Arena da Baixada / carlosarcosarquite(c)tura. Detalle
Arena da Baixada / carlosarcosarquite(c)tura. Detalle

Chinquihue Stadium / Cristián Fernández Arquitectos
Puerto Montt, Chile

Save this picture!
Chinquihue Stadium / Cristián Fernández Arquitectos. Image © Felipe Díaz
Chinquihue Stadium / Cristián Fernández Arquitectos. Image © Felipe Díaz

This project was conceived as a constructive, modular and prefabricated system, allowing the stadium to be built in stages. The galvanized metal trusses are repeated rhythmically, creating a cloak that covers the stadium. They are clad in aluminum panels, opaque or microperforated, generating semi-transparent planes.

* Featured Tag: Aluminum.

Save this picture!
Chinquihue Stadium / Cristián Fernández Arquitectos. Corte Longitudinal
Chinquihue Stadium / Cristián Fernández Arquitectos. Corte Longitudinal
Save this picture!
Chinquihue Stadium / Cristián Fernández Arquitectos. Detalles
Chinquihue Stadium / Cristián Fernández Arquitectos. Detalles

Arena Castelão / Vigliecca&Associados
Fortaleza, Brazil

Save this picture!
Arena da Baixada / carlosarcosarquite(c)tura. Image © Leonardo Finotti
Arena da Baixada / carlosarcosarquite(c)tura. Image © Leonardo Finotti

The Castelão stadium was also remodeled for the 2014 World Cup, with the modifications following the guidelines of the original 1970s design. Its external envelope is covered by a translucent "skin" leaving its concrete structure visible from the inside. Concrete pillars were established through its inclination to provide a guiding element to develop the new steel structure and the constructive logistics. The 60 steel trussed columns were installed to perform two main functions: diminish the vibrations from the stands and support the new roof structure.  

* Featured Tag: Metallic Structure.

Save this picture!
Arena Castelão / Vigliecca&Associados. Corte Longitudinal
Arena Castelão / Vigliecca&Associados. Corte Longitudinal
Save this picture!
Arena Castelão / Vigliecca&Associados. Detalle
Arena Castelão / Vigliecca&Associados. Detalle

Arena Tele2 / White arkitekter
Johanneshov, Sweden

Save this picture!
Arena Tele2 / White arkitekter . Image © Åke E:son Lindman
Arena Tele2 / White arkitekter . Image © Åke E:son Lindman

With a capacity for 30,000 spectators, this stadium is characterized by its perforated metal façade. From the inside, the transparent external walls allow views of the surrounding city. The stadium's retractable roof also gives it flexibility and increases the sensation of permeability and openness.

* Featured Tag: Perforated Metal.

Save this picture!
Arena Tele2 / White arkitekter. Corte Longitudinal
Arena Tele2 / White arkitekter. Corte Longitudinal
Save this picture!
Arena Tele2 / White arkitekter. Axonométrica + Detalle
Arena Tele2 / White arkitekter. Axonométrica + Detalle

Ankara Arena Stadium / Yazgan Design Architecture
Ankara, Turkey

Save this picture!
Ankara Stadium Arena / Yazgan Design Architecture. Image © Yunus Özkazanç
Ankara Stadium Arena / Yazgan Design Architecture. Image © Yunus Özkazanç

This stadium has a capacity for 10,000 people and stands on a 46,000 square meter property. Like the previous structures, it seeks to generate permanent visual relationships between interior and exterior through a colorful curtain wall facade with horizontal and vertical parasols. The large volume of the building is reduced by its transparent façade and slender 15-meter beams.

* Featured Tag: Lattices.

Save this picture!
Ankara Stadium Arena / Yazgan Design Architecture. Corte Longitudinal
Ankara Stadium Arena / Yazgan Design Architecture. Corte Longitudinal
Save this picture!
Ankara Stadium Arena / Yazgan Design Architecture. Planta
Ankara Stadium Arena / Yazgan Design Architecture. Planta

Basketball Stadium in Dongguan / gmp architekten
Dongguan, China

Save this picture!
Basketball Stadium in Dongguan / gmp architekten. Image © Christian Gahl
Basketball Stadium in Dongguan / gmp architekten. Image © Christian Gahl

Home to one of the most important basketball teams in China, the stadium has a capacity for 15,000 visitors. "The steel roof structure of the stadium has a diameter of 157 meters. It consists of an external, vertically undulating pressure ring. From this are suspended 28 ribbons, on which lattice frame structures are placed for bracing. The roof area is supported on zig-zag shaped struts. A unique feature worldwide is the cable network facade between roof and floor, which consists of triangular panels with insulating glazing."

* Featured Tag: Reticular Structure.

Save this picture!
Basketball Stadium in Dongguan / gmp architekten. Corte Longitudinal
Basketball Stadium in Dongguan / gmp architekten. Corte Longitudinal
Save this picture!
Basketball Stadium in Dongguan / gmp architekten. Planta
Basketball Stadium in Dongguan / gmp architekten. Planta

Mineirão Sports Complex / BCMF Arquitetos
Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Save this picture!
Mineirão Sports Complex / BCMF Arquitetos. Image © Leonardo Finotti
Mineirão Sports Complex / BCMF Arquitetos. Image © Leonardo Finotti

The Mineirão stadium was inaugurated in 1965, with a capacity of 130,000. Designed by the architects Eduardo Mendes Guimarães Júnior and Gaspar Garreto, the stadium was built with a rhythmic structure of reinforced concrete. For the 2014 World Cup, its roof was completely remodeled to keep pace with the stadium’s 88 concrete frames, thus creating 26 meters of new cantilevered coverage in white. The whole area above the existing slab received the largest network of solar panels in Brazil, producing enough energy for 1,200 homes.

* Featured Tag: Solar Energy.

Save this picture!
Mineirão Sports Complex / BCMF Arquitetos. Corte Longitudinal
Mineirão Sports Complex / BCMF Arquitetos. Corte Longitudinal
Save this picture!
Mineirão Sports Complex / BCMF Arquitetos. Corte / Detalle
Mineirão Sports Complex / BCMF Arquitetos. Corte / Detalle

Borisov Football Stadium / OFIS Architects
Barysaw, Belarus

Save this picture!
Borisov Football Stadium / OFIS Architects. Image © Rok Gerbec
Borisov Football Stadium / OFIS Architects. Image © Rok Gerbec

With a capacity of 13,000, the stadium forms a unified rounded dome, giving the impression of a single closed object. The skin of the dome gives the illusion of a perforated textile pulled over the stadium skeleton. The space between the skin and the stands is a public street, which includes shops, bars, services and office galleries for VIP and the press.

* Featured Tag: Facades and Envelopes.

Save this picture!
Borisov Football Stadium / OFIS Architects. Corte Longitudinal
Borisov Football Stadium / OFIS Architects. Corte Longitudinal
Save this picture!
Borisov Football Stadium / OFIS Architects. Diagrama Estructural
Borisov Football Stadium / OFIS Architects. Diagrama Estructural

Willmote Allianz Rivera / Wilmotte & Associés Sa
Nice, France

Save this picture!
Willmote Allianz Rivera / Wilmotte & Associés Sa. Image © Miläne Servelle
Willmote Allianz Rivera / Wilmotte & Associés Sa. Image © Miläne Servelle

In December 2009, the city of Nice launched an international competition for the construction of a new 35,000-seat stadium. Located in a seismic zone, the stadium is constructed of a strong and expressive white metallic structure, which remains visible behind a translucent ETFE membrane. The cover, on the other hand, is comprised of a PVC membrane and photovoltaic panels, which protect the spectators from direct sunlight and generates energy for its operation.

* Featured Tags: Metallic Structure, Solar Energy.

Save this picture!
Willmote Allianz Rivera / Wilmotte & Associés Sa. Corte Longitudinal
Willmote Allianz Rivera / Wilmotte & Associés Sa. Corte Longitudinal
Save this picture!
Willmote Allianz Rivera / Wilmotte & Associés Sa. Detalle
Willmote Allianz Rivera / Wilmotte & Associés Sa. Detalle

* For more on Sports Architecture, follow this link.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
José Tomás Franco
Author

See more:

News Misc
Cite: Franco, José Tomás. "9 Inventive Large-Scale Stadiums and Their Constructive Details" [Detalles constructivos de estructuras a gran escala: 9 estadios de fútbol] 27 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Gosselin, Marina) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897020/9-inventive-large-scale-stadiums-and-their-constructive-details/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »