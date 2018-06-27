World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  A Collection of Herzog & de Meuron's Striking Staircases

A Collection of Herzog & de Meuron's Striking Staircases

A Collection of Herzog & de Meuron's Striking Staircases
A Collection of Herzog & de Meuron's Striking Staircases, Tate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron © Iwan Baan
Tate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron © Iwan Baan

Stairs aren't only a means of vertical circulation. Through their might and scale, this building element can easily become the protagonist of a space. From afar one can observe the movement of people; from within the staircase the viewer is treated to new angles and perspectives of the building.

The prominence of staircases in the work of 2001 Pritzker Prize winners Herzog and de Meuron underscore the belief that risers and treads are never solely an element of circulation—they are generators of dynamism and rhythm that influence the essence of their projects. 

These are some examples of HdM's stairs that have been previously published on ArchDaily.

BBVA Headquarters / Herzog & de Meuron

© Rubén P. Bescós
© Rubén P. Bescós

56 Leonard Street / Herzog & de Meuron

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Tate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Musée Unterlinden Extension / Herzog & de Meuron

© Ruedi Walti
© Ruedi Walti

Elbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Castagnola / Herzog & de Meuron

© Dani Hunziker
© Dani Hunziker

Messe Basel New Hall / Herzog & de Meuron

Courtesy of Messe Basel
Courtesy of Messe Basel
Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "A Collection of Herzog & de Meuron's Striking Staircases" [As belíssimas escadas de Herzog & de Meuron] 27 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintal, Becky) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897014/a-collection-of-herzog-and-de-meurons-striking-staircases/> ISSN 0719-8884

