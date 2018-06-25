World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Step Inside Frida Escobedo's Serpentine Pavilion with This 360° Virtual Tour

Step Inside Frida Escobedo's Serpentine Pavilion with This 360° Virtual Tour

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Step Inside Frida Escobedo's Serpentine Pavilion with This 360° Virtual Tour
Save this picture!
Step Inside Frida Escobedo's Serpentine Pavilion with This 360° Virtual Tour, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

For readers around the world who monitored with enthusiasm the opening of Frida Escobedo’s Serpentine Pavilion, but were unable to reach London to experience it in real life, Photographer Nikhilesh Haval of nikreations is here to help.

Similar to previous productions of BIG’s 2016 Pavilion, and SelgasCano’s 2015 Pavilion, Haval 360-degree virtual tour explores Escobedo’s pavilion to capture aesthetic delights such as the Mexican celosias façade,  shallow water pool, and curving, mirrored roof element. When inside the courtyard, don’t forget to look up!

The interactive tour is available on nikreations' website here.

Frida Escobedo's Serpentine Pavilion Photographed by Laurian Ghinitoiu

Following the opening of the 2018 Serpentine Pavillion this week, designed by Mexican architect Frida Escobedo, photographer Laurian Ghinitoiu has turned his lens to London. Ghinitoiu's images, which you can discover below, capture the elemental beauty of Escobedo's pavilion, defined by a permeable cement tile façade inspired by Mexican celosias.

Step Into BIG's 2016 Serpentine Pavilion with This 360° Panorama

Following the success of last year's virtual tour of Selgascano's 2015 Serpentine Pavilion, Photographer Nikhilesh Haval of nikreations has shared with us his virtual tour of BIG's 2016 Pavilion entry. Hosted this year on Google Street View, the tour allows you to move through and around the "unzipped wall" design, giving you the ability to perceive how sunlight interacts with the structure.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Step Inside Frida Escobedo's Serpentine Pavilion with This 360° Virtual Tour" 25 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897002/step-inside-frida-escobedos-serpentine-pavilion-with-this-360-degrees-virtual-tour/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »