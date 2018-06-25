Step Inside Frida Escobedo's Serpentine Pavilion with This 360° Virtual Tour

For readers around the world who monitored with enthusiasm the opening of Frida Escobedo’s Serpentine Pavilion, but were unable to reach London to experience it in real life, Photographer Nikhilesh Haval of nikreations is here to help.

Similar to previous productions of BIG’s 2016 Pavilion, and SelgasCano’s 2015 Pavilion, Haval 360-degree virtual tour explores Escobedo’s pavilion to capture aesthetic delights such as the Mexican celosias façade, shallow water pool, and curving, mirrored roof element. When inside the courtyard, don’t forget to look up!

The interactive tour is available on nikreations' website here.

Frida Escobedo's Serpentine Pavilion Photographed by Laurian Ghinitoiu Following the opening of the 2018 Serpentine Pavillion this week, designed by Mexican architect Frida Escobedo, photographer Laurian Ghinitoiu has turned his lens to London. Ghinitoiu's images, which you can discover below, capture the elemental beauty of Escobedo's pavilion, defined by a permeable cement tile façade inspired by Mexican celosias.