  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses Interiors
  4. Poland
  5. NA NO WO architekci
  6. 2016
  Brzeg Dolny / NA NO WO architekci

Brzeg Dolny / NA NO WO architekci

  02:00 - 24 August, 2018
Brzeg Dolny / NA NO WO architekci
© Maciej Lulko
© Maciej Lulko
Text description provided by the architects. The concrete structure found on the construction site was the key point of the arrangement. It was completed by oak planks, concrete, plywood and steel. Demolishing the walls and replacing them with an industrial glass door has illuminated the dark lobby and connected it with the kitchen and living room. Cubic island, sofa in the furniture and TV located in the kitchen integrate the family and create an extension of the living room. The kitchen has become not only a place for work, but also relaxation.

© Maciej Lulko
© Maciej Lulko
Plan
Plan
© Maciej Lulko
Axonometry 01
Axonometry 01

Stainless steel from which the kitchen island was made and the cube covering the ventilation hood above it, refer to the industrial nature of the arrangement, corresponding with the concrete, wood and black steel door. Its shiny surface catches the eye creating a unique element, and the island made of it becomes a jewelry not only in the kitchen but in the whole daily space.

Save this picture!
© Maciej Lulko
NA NO WO architekci
Glass Steel Concrete

Poland
