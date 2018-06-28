World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Soccer Stadium
  4. Mexico
  5. ARROYO SOLÍS AGRAZ
  6. 2017
  7. Headquarters of the Mexican Football Federation / ARROYO SOLÍS AGRAZ

Headquarters of the Mexican Football Federation / ARROYO SOLÍS AGRAZ

  • 15:00 - 28 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Headquarters of the Mexican Football Federation / ARROYO SOLÍS AGRAZ
Save this picture!
Headquarters of the Mexican Football Federation / ARROYO SOLÍS AGRAZ, © Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

© Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro + 29

  • Architects

    ARROYO SOLÍS AGRAZ

  • Location

    Toluca, State of Mexico, Mexico

  • Team

    Héctor Hurtado, Carlos Salas, Antonio Estrada, Erik Rico, Aarón Jassiel, Rubén Susvilla, Daniel Hernández

  • Management

    Salvador Arroyo Irigoyen, Alejandro Solís Gómez, Rosa Eugenia Agraz Sánchez

  • Area

    16145.8 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. The new building for the headquarters of the Mexican Football Federation is at the center of an eight-hectare plot. The general idea was to have a building surrounded by fields to get visual contact to the game at any time. The set has 5 regulatory courts two of which are natural grass. One of these courts serves as principal and has a direct relationship with the building. 

Save this picture!
Site Plan Plan
Site Plan Plan

The sixteen thousand square meter building has a central patio that functions as a hall and distribution space to the different operative areas. Being an building of only three levels, it was not necessary to have elevators, so vertical communication is made through three stairs located on three sides of the patio. On the fourth side the patio opens completely towards the main court, which allows a visual connection between the court and the whole building. 

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The football terraces of the court are located on this side and are roofed by an office bridge that joins the two ends of the courtyard. On this bridge you can find the offices of the directors and the council room. The entrances to the most public areas of the building are located at the access level, two meters above the ground level: cafeteria, sports hall, auditorium, training rooms, boardrooms, affiliation and registration. The building is entered through the first triple height lobby where the control is located before entering the courtyard. 

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

To protect the patio from rain and from the sun it was covered with solar panels that generate a third of the energy necessary for the operation of the building. 

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ARROYO SOLÍS AGRAZ
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Stadiums Soccer stadium Sustainability Mexico
Cite: " Headquarters of the Mexican Football Federation / ARROYO SOLÍS AGRAZ" [Edificio Sede de la Federación Mexicana de Fútbol - FEMEXFUT / ARROYO SOLÍS AGRAZ] 28 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896927/headquarters-of-the-mexican-football-federation-arroyo-solis-agraz/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »