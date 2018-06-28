Headquarters of the Mexican Football Federation / ARROYO SOLÍS AGRAZ

+ 29

Architects ARROYO SOLÍS AGRAZ

Location Toluca, State of Mexico, Mexico

Team Héctor Hurtado, Carlos Salas, Antonio Estrada, Erik Rico, Aarón Jassiel, Rubén Susvilla, Daniel Hernández

Management Salvador Arroyo Irigoyen, Alejandro Solís Gómez, Rosa Eugenia Agraz Sánchez

Area 16145.8 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. The new building for the headquarters of the Mexican Football Federation is at the center of an eight-hectare plot. The general idea was to have a building surrounded by fields to get visual contact to the game at any time. The set has 5 regulatory courts two of which are natural grass. One of these courts serves as principal and has a direct relationship with the building.

The sixteen thousand square meter building has a central patio that functions as a hall and distribution space to the different operative areas. Being an building of only three levels, it was not necessary to have elevators, so vertical communication is made through three stairs located on three sides of the patio. On the fourth side the patio opens completely towards the main court, which allows a visual connection between the court and the whole building.

The football terraces of the court are located on this side and are roofed by an office bridge that joins the two ends of the courtyard. On this bridge you can find the offices of the directors and the council room. The entrances to the most public areas of the building are located at the access level, two meters above the ground level: cafeteria, sports hall, auditorium, training rooms, boardrooms, affiliation and registration. The building is entered through the first triple height lobby where the control is located before entering the courtyard.

To protect the patio from rain and from the sun it was covered with solar panels that generate a third of the energy necessary for the operation of the building.