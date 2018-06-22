These Competition-Winning Drawings Explore the Meaning of Island Utopias

Save this picture! Bankgkok Domestic Tastes / Antonio Bernacchi and Alicia Lazzaroni. Image © Antonio Bernacchi and Alicia Lazzaroni

Architectural print studio Desplans in collaboration with Library Illustrazioni have published the results of their architectural drawing competition titled “The Island: Between Utopia and Metaphor for Reality.” The competition asked participants to submit drawings and text interpreting the meaning of islands and utopias, considering “the double value inherent in the utopia” between aspiration and limitation.

The entries were judged by a jury of figures from Library and Desplans, with one winner and 12 honorable mentions selected. The winning entries were chosen with attention given to the relevance of the theme, dialogue between text and image, graphic research, and quality of reflection.

The winning drawing will be edited in a limited edition of Desplans Fine Art print and made available for sale. Below, we outline the winner, and 12 honorable mentions for you to find inspiration.

First Prize

Bankgkok Domestic Tastes / Antonio Bernacchi and Alicia Lazzaroni

The winning prize was given to Antonio Bernacchi and Alicia Lazzaroni, students and teaching assistants at INDA (International Program in Design and Architecture), Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand. Their submission “Bangkok Domestic Tastes” focuses on secluded islands created by the real estate market in Bangkok, portraying the lifestyle that each compact condominium sells.

The submission demonstrates a double value of utopia, with an external projection of aspiration and obsession contrasted by an inward-looking, isolated tension. The graphic is inspired by traditional Thai mural paintings, with “hybridizations of typical urban animals recalling the iconography of folkloric mythological creatures.”

The winning project has demonstrated a deep research in illustrative terms and attention to details. At the intellectual level, their personal conception of Island is very striking compared to with is a megalopolis that brings back problems and density: Bangkok.

-Jury comments

Honorable Mentions

9 26 am / Federica Scalise

9 26 am / Federica Scalise.

Duckutopia / Coci Studio

Duckutopia / Coci Studio .

Dystopia / Michai Pecko

Dystopia / Michai Pecko.

Insula in mari nata / Valentina Merz

Insula in mari nata / Valentina Merz .

Island! Island! / Daniele Zerbi

Nine Islands / Fabio Alessandro Fusco

Nine Islands / Fabio Alessandro Fusco.

Silenzio / Alore Studio

Silenzio / Alore Studio.

The Floating Island / Arianna Boccalatte

The Floating Island / Arianna Boccalatte.

The institution of the Void / Olivier Jauniaux

The institution of the Void / Olivier Jauniaux.

The sea field / Cecile Brissez

The sea field / Cecile Brissez.

Trampolisland / SY architects (Rodrigo Schiavoni and Adan Yenerich)

Trampolisland / SY architects (Rodrigo Schiavoni and Adan Yenerich).

Trigger / Marion Konirsh

Trigger / Marion Konirsh.

You can learn more about the winning drawings and competition details on the official website here.

News via: Desplans and Library