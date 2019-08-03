World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Italy
  5. Studio Architect Manuel Benedikter
  6. 2012
  7. Peterwieshof House / Studio Architect Manuel Benedikter

Peterwieshof House / Studio Architect Manuel Benedikter

  • 13:00 - 3 August, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Peterwieshof House / Studio Architect Manuel Benedikter
Save this picture!
Peterwieshof House / Studio Architect Manuel Benedikter, © Marion Lafogler
© Marion Lafogler

© Marion Lafogler © Marion Lafogler © Marion Lafogler © Marion Lafogler + 25

Save this picture!
© Marion Lafogler
© Marion Lafogler

Text description provided by the architects. Farmhouse – a traditional holiday house interpreted in a modern way. The farmer family needed a new house for three generations and some apartments for tourists. Because this building is located in one of the most famous point of view to Dolomites, in Süd Tirol. To face this challenge two different and separate houses were designed. The “parents house” for two generations, and the “sons house” for only one. Both houses stand close one to each other. The holiday apartments are close to the other buildings but with an independent entrance.

Save this picture!
© Marion Lafogler
© Marion Lafogler

The steepness of the slope where the building is situated and the distance to the neighbours made the design process a very hard challenge. The houses complex follows the natural mountain slope, In this way, from each apartment you could enjoy a perfect view to the Geisler mountains, nevertheless each apartment manages to preserve its intimacy.

Save this picture!
© Marion Lafogler
© Marion Lafogler

The visitors enter in the highest level and then they follows the shape of the building and so from that point they go down one or two storeys to come inside of their apartment.

Save this picture!
© Marion Lafogler
© Marion Lafogler

The house is inspired by the existing barn with the same roof inclination to a better context adaptation. The façades materials reflect the people inside the building: the client's houses are covered with wood strips and they create, together with the wooden barn, a harmonious panorama, meanwhile guests apartments and the common areas are made with white plaster. The large balconies and roofs are hold together by strong brown metal plates frames, These frames point out the clients' apartments.

Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02

Two different surfaces sign the use of the area: wood for the private areas of the farmers and guests and stone for the areas, which are accessible by everyone. The courtyard between the apartments can be used to have a barbecue or for small parties. On the top floor below there are three other tourist apartments with immediate access to the gardens

Save this picture!
© Marion Lafogler
© Marion Lafogler

In the end we can say that this project have the prerogative to create a Farmhouse with a new and modern look, but always with traditional materials and an architectural language in a completely harmony with the small mountain village and surrounding landscape. A nice place to spend the holidays.

Save this picture!
© Marion Lafogler
© Marion Lafogler

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Architect Manuel Benedikter
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Residential Architecture Houses Italy
Cite: "Peterwieshof House / Studio Architect Manuel Benedikter" 03 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896906/peterwieshof-house-studio-architect-manuel-benedikter/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream