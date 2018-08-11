Scarborough House / Borrmeister Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationChristchurch, New Zealand
-
Area250.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. An exciting rock-face / hillside home located in Scarborough, Christchurch. It is a modestly sized, relaxed, playful and environmentally conscious home on an extremely difficult hill site overlooking Sumner beach.
The house features a lightweight, sail-like roof supported on two tree-like timber and steel support structures and seemingly ‘floating’ above the space.