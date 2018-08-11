World
i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  New Zealand
  Borrmeister Architects
  2017
  Scarborough House / Borrmeister Architects

Scarborough House / Borrmeister Architects

  20:00 - 11 August, 2018
Scarborough House / Borrmeister Architects
Save this picture!
Scarborough House / Borrmeister Architects, © Sarah Rowlands
© Sarah Rowlands

© Sarah Rowlands © Sarah Rowlands © Sarah Rowlands © Sarah Rowlands

Save this picture!
© Sarah Rowlands
© Sarah Rowlands

Text description provided by the architects. An exciting rock-face / hillside home located in Scarborough, Christchurch. It is a modestly sized, relaxed, playful and environmentally conscious home on an extremely difficult hill site overlooking Sumner beach. 

Save this picture!
© Sarah Rowlands
© Sarah Rowlands
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Sarah Rowlands
© Sarah Rowlands

The house features a lightweight, sail-like roof supported on two tree-like timber and steel support structures and seemingly ‘floating’ above the space.

Save this picture!
© Sarah Rowlands
© Sarah Rowlands

About this office
Borrmeister Architects
Office

