Harfagar House / WMR Arquitectos

Architect WMR Arquitectos

Location Matanzas, Chile

Architects in Charge Felipe Wedeles, Jorge Manieu, Macarena Rabat.

Design Team WMR Arquitectos; Felipe Wedeles, Jorge MAnieu, Macarena Rabat

Area 140.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Sergio Pirrone

Construction Hernán Cortés

Structural Calculation WMR

Collaborator Raimundo Gutiérrez More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Centinela Hill, in Matanzas, seeking the views towards the village of La Boca, where the River Rapel flows into the Pacific Ocean. The project works as an interplay between two intersected volumes, where the first level contains the kitchen a living area and a dining area in form of an open plan and also a storage. The project searches to integrate the interiors with the spacious terraces creating in this way a sensation of greater amplitude. These terraces, one acting as an access and the other as an additional living room, are generated through an act of volumetric subtraction and provide good sunlight exposure.

The second level houses the bedrooms and seeks north orientation. The intention here is to make this volume as compact as possible. The connection with the first floor is provided through a staircase which becomes a prominent element at the main elevation.

The structure is being treated as a predominant mode of architectural expression – the V shaped pillars carry the weight of the second floor.

The dominant material for the structure and also for the cladding is local pine wood, quartersawn. It is implemented in a rather simple manner which permits working with local workforce, facilitating in this way the construction and diminishing the overall costas.