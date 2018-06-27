World
  7. Harfagar House / WMR Arquitectos

  09:00 - 27 June, 2018
© Sergio Pirrone
  • Architect

    WMR Arquitectos

  • Location

    Matanzas, Chile

  • Architects in Charge

    Felipe Wedeles, Jorge Manieu, Macarena Rabat.

  • Design Team

    WMR Arquitectos; Felipe Wedeles, Jorge MAnieu, Macarena Rabat

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Centinela Hill, in Matanzas, seeking the views towards the village of La Boca, where the River Rapel flows into the Pacific Ocean. The project works as an interplay between two intersected volumes, where the first level contains the kitchen a living area and a dining area in form of an open plan and also a storage. The project searches to integrate the interiors with the spacious terraces creating in this way a sensation of greater amplitude. These terraces, one acting as an access and the other as an additional living room, are generated through an act of volumetric subtraction and provide good sunlight exposure.

© Sergio Pirrone

The second level houses the bedrooms and seeks north orientation. The intention here is to make this volume as compact as possible. The connection with the first floor is provided through a staircase which becomes a prominent element at the main elevation.

First floor plan
First floor plan
Second floor plan
Second floor plan

The structure is being treated as a predominant mode of architectural expression – the V shaped pillars carry the weight of the second floor.

© Sergio Pirrone
Section A
Section A
© Sergio Pirrone

The dominant material for the structure and also for the cladding is local pine wood, quartersawn. It is implemented in a rather simple manner which permits working with local workforce, facilitating in this way the construction and diminishing the overall costas.

About this office
WMR Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Harfagar House / WMR Arquitectos" [Casa Harfagar / WMR Arquitectos] 27 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896899/harfagar-house-wmr-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

