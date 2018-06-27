World
i

i

i

i

i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Japan
  5. Naruse Inokuma Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Mount Takao Sumika / Naruse Inokuma Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Mount Takao Sumika / Naruse Inokuma Architects

  • 19:00 - 27 June, 2018
Mount Takao Sumika / Naruse Inokuma Architects
Mount Takao Sumika / Naruse Inokuma Architects, © Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

© Masao Nishikawa © Masao Nishikawa © Masao Nishikawa © Masao Nishikawa + 14

  • Consulting

    ReBITA

  • Structure

    Beach side Studio

  • Facility

    Kankyo Engineering

  • Construction

    Keio Construction

  • Client

    TakaoTozan Railway
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. This design was for a shop annexed to a cable car station at the top of Mount Takao, a tourist destination near Tokyo that has been awarded three stars on the Michelin Green Guide Japan. Before our renovation, there were rows of shop entrances lining the road from the station to the mountain trail. Each of these shops was small and detached from one another, and the souvenir shops were not benefiting from the customers flowing into the café and restaurant.

© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

The street in front of the building is 40m long, on an incline that rises 1.8m. We, therefore, decided to make use of this feature to design the interior comprehensively with the street. As a result, the interior contains three levels that gradually rise up to house souvenir shops, a restaurant, and a café space.

Axonometric Diagram Sketch
Axonometric Diagram Sketch

The length of the building facing the street is lined with sliding doors that can be fully opened on nice days to connect the building with the outdoors.  In this building, we took what was once a rowhouse-style building that did not fit the demands of the times and re-envisioned it in the primitive terms of the topography of Mount Takao.

© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Naruse Inokuma Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Commercial Architecture Retail Store Japan
Cite: "Mount Takao Sumika / Naruse Inokuma Architects" 27 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896890/mount-takao-sumika-naruse-inokuma-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

