World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. STARSIS
  6. 2018
  7. Cafe that Resembles Jeju Island / STARSIS

Cafe that Resembles Jeju Island / STARSIS

  • 19:00 - 25 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cafe that Resembles Jeju Island / STARSIS
Save this picture!
Cafe that Resembles Jeju Island / STARSIS, © Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

© Hong Seokgyu © Hong Seokgyu © Hong Seokgyu © Hong Seokgyu + 23

  • Architects

    STARSIS

  • Location

    3-4, Nohyeong 7-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Cheju, South Korea

  • Lead Architects

    Choi Kwangho, Park Hyunhee

  • Area

    75.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hong Seokgyu
Save this picture!
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

Text description provided by the architects. The project started with the intention to fill the space not with ordinary objects but with ones that have the scent and vibe of Jeju Island.

Save this picture!
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

It wasn’t long ago that I first visited Jeju Island. Feeling good under the sunny sky, we were taken away by the colors of the sea and once again by the breezy scenery. It did not take long until we started praising it, mesmerized by everything about Jeju. As we looked around with the strong scent of dirt and reeds shaking in the wind, the look of Jeju itself became admirable.

Save this picture!
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

Even though the island was beautiful, there were also practical problems. It is loaded with too many cafes that there are even cafe tours. From big brands to small local brands, every other shop was a cafe. It is probably a phenomenon that started from the spreading trend of “Live in Jeju” lifestyle and investing that turned into speculation with the pouring of foreign capital. Land value raised from 10 to 20 times more in the past few years, and since the rise is still ongoing the reality of Jeju is that it is eclipsing under the ways of capitalism. Because of these social circumstances, buildings are being built indiscreetly that the downtown of Jeju looks like a new town under construction. Fortunately though, the ocean and small mountains are still keeping their place near that it is enough to feel the nature. When I was perplexed between the indiscreet exploitation and the godliness felt from nature, I came across a client who said with a bright smile the wish to own a nice cafe.

Save this picture!
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

Designing with both our realistic view on Jeju and the client’s view full of fantasy in consideration, it did not take long to plan out the Nohyung-dong cafe, applying a few rules and the line of flow.
1. A bookshelf to store and share the hundreds of books the client has
2. A space where the roaster can be used
3. The image of a relaxing shelter

Save this picture!
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

With this we decided to include the vibe of Jeju embracing nature. The nohyung-dong cafe “Simsim” was named with the people who desire the humdrum life in Jeju in mind, and visitors will be sucked into the laid-back atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

Placed in the building “Soom”, recently built by Todot Architects, cafe Simsim hopes to be a comfortable shelter full of dirt scent in the heart of Nohyung-dong.

Save this picture!
© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
STARSIS
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop South Korea
Cite: "Cafe that Resembles Jeju Island / STARSIS" 25 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896886/cafe-that-resembles-jeju-island-starsis/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »