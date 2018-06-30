World
Chicago Architecture Foundation's New Home, the Chicago Architecture Center, to Open in Late August

Chicago Architecture Foundation's New Home, the Chicago Architecture Center, to Open in Late August
Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Foundation
Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Foundation

The Chicago Architecture Foundation (CAF) has announced the opening date for their new home, the Chicago Architecture Center (CAC). Set to open August 31 of this year, the CAC will be the "home to everything architecture in Chicago." The 20,000-square-foot structure is located at 111 East Wacker Drive, just above the dock for the River Cruise offered by the CAF.

Lynn Osmond, the CAF's president and CEO, said of the new Center, "We can't wait for people to visit and experience how Chicago architects have influenced the world through their innovation and vision. We've engineered a stimulating and immersive space where visitors can have fun discovering Chicago's groundbreaking architecture and appreciate its profound impact on the world."

Designed by Chicago-based firm Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG), the CAC will feature custom spaces designed for education, tour orientation, and other public programs, as well as a store and interactive exhibits. 

Read on for more about the Chicago Architecture Center and its unique design experience.

Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Foundation

Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Foundation
Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Foundation

One of the CAC's premier exhibits, Building Tall, will be located in the Skyscraper Gallery on the second floor. In a unique space with 40-foot tall windows overlooking the Chicago River and the Michigan Avenue Bridge, the exhibit will be filled with "supersized scale models" of some of the most famous skyscrapers from Chicago and around the world. On the first floor, visitors can view the Chicago Gallery, an immersive exhibit including the Chicago Model Experience, and an in-depth film that explores the city's history.

Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Foundation
Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Foundation
Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Foundation
Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Foundation

The first week of August, the retail store and walking/bus tours will begin operations at 111 East Wacker, leading up to a week-long celebration prior to the official public opening at the end of the month.

For more information about the Chicago Architecture Foundation and the new Chicago Architecture Center, you can visit their website here.

Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Foundation
Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Foundation

News via: Chicago Architecture Foundation

About this author
Collin Abdallah
Author

Cite: Collin Abdallah. "Chicago Architecture Foundation's New Home, the Chicago Architecture Center, to Open in Late August" 30 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896885/chicago-architecture-foundations-new-home-the-chicago-architecture-center-to-open-in-late-august/> ISSN 0719-8884

