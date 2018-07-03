World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Solange Cálio Arquitetos
  6. 2017
  7. Quinta do Golfe House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos

Quinta do Golfe House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos

  • 09:00 - 3 July, 2018
Quinta do Golfe House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos
Quinta do Golfe House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos, © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

  • Architects

    Solange Cálio Arquitetos

  • Location

    Jardim Tarraf II, Brazil

  • Author

    Solange Cálio

  • Team

    Alexandre da Costa Duarte, Camila Daisy de Souza Rorato, José Ricardo Corrêa, Laura Vaz de Arruda Timoni, Marcela Assad de Oliveira, Siumara Cálio, Tamires Edvirges da Cunha

  • Area

    615.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Quinta do Golfe II, a private condominium in São José do Rio Preto (SP/Brazil), this high standard residence features the refinement that surrounds all architecture, in the minimalist line of the architect Solange Cálio, and in the organic landscaping of Luciano Fiaschi. The initial concept of the project started with the integration of indoor environments with the garden and the pool area. This was achieved thanks to the large free spans, which are enclosed by wide floor-ceiling frames.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Natural lighting is abundant, which makes the interior a real extension of the exterior. The apparent concrete is present throughout the construction. On the façade, the material is accompanied by the cumaru wood of the catwalk and the transparent glass umbrella. 

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The landscaping and the stones complete the outside of the residence. Inside, the concrete, present on the walls and on the lining, received a special texture made by wood forms. The travertine Navona marble floor is another key element that helps in the integration of this residence. The material begins in the main room, extends to the gourmet area, where it is also used in the island's countertops.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The result is a clean and continuous look. Another highlight of this residence is undoubtedly the circulation to the rooms. The cumaru wood leafed the doors which were built-in the panel. Making front to the large glass window, the resident goes through the spaces while the look on the view of the infinity swimming board and to the golf field all over the background.

Section A
Section A

In the living room, one of the walls received a natural law office and a module with mirror doors, a television, books, and other personal family objects. The living room still has comfort and design guaranteed by Mole Chair, signed by Sérgio Rodrigues. Other design pieces complement the environment, such as the Magneto floor lamp and Lumini's Lumière abajour. 

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Botteh's rug, in a neutral tone, takes warmth into space and delimits interior spaces. The space is also delimited by the off-white lacquered desk and pendant, from On Light. For the moments of leisure and a chat, the balcony was equipped with a Viking barbecue grill, with the Into sofa by Gervasoni, and Carlos Motta's rocking chairs Asturias and Pedro Petry's benches.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

About this office
Solange Cálio Arquitetos
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Quinta do Golfe House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos" [Residencial Quinta do Golfe 2 / Solange Cálio Arquitetos] 03 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896850/quinta-do-golfe-house-solange-calio-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

