World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Alessandro Bulletti Architetti
  6. 2018
  7. Casa K / Alessandro Bulletti Architetti

Casa K / Alessandro Bulletti Architetti

  • 02:00 - 25 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa K / Alessandro Bulletti Architetti
Save this picture!
Casa K / Alessandro Bulletti Architetti, Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti
Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti

Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti © Alessandra Chemollo Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti + 22

  • Collaborators

    Giovanna Bignami

  • Consultants

    MTProgetti Structure Engineer

  • General Contractor

    Brozzetti&Biscarini
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Alessandra Chemollo
© Alessandra Chemollo

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a hillside characterized by the presence of numerous secular olive trees and a magnificent view to the south, in the direction of the city of Perugia. The building is organized on two levels: the upper floor dedicated to daytime activities functions, while the lower floor contains the bedrooms and all the service areas.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti
Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti

The two floors of the house solve the existing height difference between the private access road and the large lower lawn, the only horizontal area in the property. Uphill, the house looks like a low volume and thus establishes a better relationship with the small scale of the place, characterized by the presence of the small existing agricultural building, considered an element of great importance also in the new settlement layout.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti
Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti
Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti

Downhill, however, the house is manifested by the double height loggia open on the big lawn toward the swimming pool located at the southern end of the property. The entrance to the house takes place through the small loggia, defined by the long pitched copper roof which is lowered in the vicinity of the pedestrian access road being inserted between two existing olive trees, without altering the scale of the place.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti
Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti
Save this picture!
© Alessandra Chemollo
© Alessandra Chemollo

The house, completely covered in local sandstone, is mostly closed to the north against the wind and opens to the south with large windows through which you establish relationships with the most significant aspects of the landscape near and far. The large loggia, like a deep frame, selects a precise portion of unique landscape unchanged over time. This image, which shows the profile of the historic city, in a magical balance between built environment and countryside, represents the fixed scene but always changing of domestic life.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti
Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti
Save this picture!
Sections A and B
Sections A and B
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti
Courtesy of Alessandro Bulletti

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Alessandro Bulletti Architetti
Office

Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Italy
Cite: "Casa K / Alessandro Bulletti Architetti" 25 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896833/casa-k-alessandro-bulletti-architetti/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »