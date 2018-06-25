World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Community Center
  Belgium
  BC architects
  2015
  Regional House Edeghem / BC architects

Regional House Edeghem / BC architects

  • 03:00 - 25 June, 2018
Regional House Edeghem / BC architects
Regional House Edeghem / BC architects, Courtesy of BC architects
Courtesy of BC architects

Courtesy of Thomas Noceto Courtesy of Thomas Noceto Courtesy of Thomas Noceto Courtesy of BC architects + 37

Courtesy of Thomas Noceto
Courtesy of Thomas Noceto

Text description provided by the architects. This project is framed within a wider masterplan for the Fort V site, aiming to strengthen the current function of public park. The 'bioclass' is known to locals, but needs a new infrastructure. It is conceived as a new reception centre for education of nature and ecology for the region.

Courtesy of Thomas Noceto
Courtesy of Thomas Noceto
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of Thomas Noceto
Courtesy of Thomas Noceto

The design interprets the existing warehouse as a Hortus Conclusus, in which the existing walls are considered as garden walls. The warehouse will be opened up in certain area's to allow vegetation to grow in a controlled way. Zones will be installed which house rare plant species, a swamp, or a summer bar reception area. The hall is the first place to start excursions for fauna and flora, which can extend into the park of Fort V.

Courtesy of Thomas Noceto
Courtesy of Thomas Noceto

The Regional House itself reflects this educative and ecological approach through a radically sustainable and participative architecture. Structurally arched walls, inspired by the arch masonry of the fort, are made of compressed earth blocks from local clays. An insulation façade and roof of hempcrete is left apparent as finishing and makes this building CO2-negative. Only two construction techniques make the superstructure of this building honest, minimalistic and educational.

Courtesy of Thomas Noceto
Courtesy of Thomas Noceto
Courtesy of BC architects
Courtesy of BC architects
Courtesy of BC architects
Courtesy of BC architects

19000 blocks were produced in a 3 week workshop, and 312 m2 of hempcrete was installed in a 2 week workshop: together, more than 150 volunteers worked on and learned with this project.

Axonometric
Axonometric

Cite: "Regional House Edeghem / BC architects" 25 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896828/regional-house-edeghem-bc-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

