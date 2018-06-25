World
i

i

i

i

i

ReCasting / Alison Brooks Architects

  • 11:00 - 25 June, 2018
ReCasting / Alison Brooks Architects
ReCasting / Alison Brooks Architects, © Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes

© Luke Hayes

  • Participant Team

    Alison Brooks with Ceri Edmunds, Michael Mueller of Alison Brooks Architects

  • Collaborators

    Fabricated by Benchmark

  • Special thanks to the generous support of

    King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership

  • With the additional support of

    Knight Dragon at Greenwich Peninsula; Garnica; David & Jenny Clifford; Unex; British Council

  • Projects Referenced 01

    Arcade North, Kings Cross London for King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership The Cohen Quadrangle for Exeter College, Oxford University

  • Projects Referenced 02

    Albert Terrace, Bath Western Riverside, for Crest Nicholson

  • Projects Referenced 03

    East Parkside, London for Knight Dragon at Greenwich Peninsula

  • Projects Referenced 04

    Brass Building, Accordia, Cambridge for Countryside Properties
© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes

Text description provided by the architects. Alison Brooks Architects have been invited by the 16th International Architecture Exhibition curators Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara of Grafton Architects to respond to this year’s theme of ‘Freespace’ by addressing the subject of housing and urban dwelling.The Biennale theme ‘Freespace’ celebrates architecture’s capacity to find additional and unexpected generosity in each project – the spaces, textures and moments of human experience in architecture that can be freely enjoyed.

© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes
Plan
Plan
© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes

Alison Brooks Architects has created a large-scale, site specific installation that simulates the critical freespaces of our work in housing as four inhabitable ‘totems’: Threshold, Inhabited Edge, Passage, and Roofspace. The totems invite exploration, emerging from a unifying plinth to frame an amphitheatre and collective gathering space. Each totem offers a particular spatial, emotional and sensory experience, harnessing the Corderie’s specific qualities of light and volume. It has been this practice’s mission to reveal housing architecture’s civic role and its potential for meaningful, subjective experience. ReCasting also communicates mystery and delight: mirrored surfaces, organic geometries and forced perspective create a series of expansive illusions. Together, the totems, plinth and amphitheatre cast an informal stage for gathering and looking outward.

© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Alison Brooks Architects
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation Italy
