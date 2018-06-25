ReCasting / Alison Brooks Architects

+ 24

Participant Team Alison Brooks with Ceri Edmunds, Michael Mueller of Alison Brooks Architects

Collaborators Fabricated by Benchmark

Special thanks to the generous support of King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership

With the additional support of Knight Dragon at Greenwich Peninsula; Garnica; David & Jenny Clifford; Unex; British Council

Projects Referenced 01 Arcade North, Kings Cross London for King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership The Cohen Quadrangle for Exeter College, Oxford University

Projects Referenced 02 Albert Terrace, Bath Western Riverside, for Crest Nicholson

Projects Referenced 03 East Parkside, London for Knight Dragon at Greenwich Peninsula

Projects Referenced 04 Brass Building, Accordia, Cambridge for Countryside Properties More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Alison Brooks Architects have been invited by the 16th International Architecture Exhibition curators Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara of Grafton Architects to respond to this year’s theme of ‘Freespace’ by addressing the subject of housing and urban dwelling.The Biennale theme ‘Freespace’ celebrates architecture’s capacity to find additional and unexpected generosity in each project – the spaces, textures and moments of human experience in architecture that can be freely enjoyed.

Alison Brooks Architects has created a large-scale, site specific installation that simulates the critical freespaces of our work in housing as four inhabitable ‘totems’: Threshold, Inhabited Edge, Passage, and Roofspace. The totems invite exploration, emerging from a unifying plinth to frame an amphitheatre and collective gathering space. Each totem offers a particular spatial, emotional and sensory experience, harnessing the Corderie’s specific qualities of light and volume. It has been this practice’s mission to reveal housing architecture’s civic role and its potential for meaningful, subjective experience. ReCasting also communicates mystery and delight: mirrored surfaces, organic geometries and forced perspective create a series of expansive illusions. Together, the totems, plinth and amphitheatre cast an informal stage for gathering and looking outward.