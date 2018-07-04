World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Harsh Vardhan Jain Architect
  6. 2018
  7. The Garden Roof Parasol / Harsh Vardhan Jain Architect

The Garden Roof Parasol / Harsh Vardhan Jain Architect

  • 20:00 - 4 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Garden Roof Parasol / Harsh Vardhan Jain Architect
Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

© Nakul Jain © Nakul Jain © Nakul Jain + 19

  • Architects

    Harsh Vardhan Jain Architect

  • Location

    New Delhi, India

  • Principal Architect

    Harsh Vardhan Jain

  • Lead Architect

    Anahita Fotedar

  • Design Team

    Aanchal Sawhney, Audarya Bansal, Pratibha Singh

  • Area

    1800.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Nakul Jain, Niveditaa Gupta
Save this picture!
The Garden Roof Parasol / Harsh Vardhan Jain Architect, © Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on an urban fringe between the urban village and planned settlement of the South-East New Delhi area. The idea was to create a space that acts like an oasis in the derelict landscape.

Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

The approach was to create a space for a newly wedded couple. The existing building structure provided us with a stair, a room and a courtyard in between. The concept was to create an overarching roof over the undulations of the existing structure therefore providing us with a unified space and a double height volume.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The structure is a simple prefabricated frame that is expressed on the façade and gave us the flexibility to sculpt the interior volume. The nature of construction was such that steel was the relevant choice in contrast to the conventional ways of brick and mortar.

Save this picture!
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

Save this picture!
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

In the interiors you can find how the stair creates a perch like condition, overlooking the larger space. The access to the perch is a piece of furniture that doubles up as a tv console and storage.

Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

Delhi presents itself as a low-rise, high density city with very few public green spaces, but the flat terraces provided us with an opportunity as a way of creating courts which are greening the city.

Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Harsh Vardhan Jain Architect
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "The Garden Roof Parasol / Harsh Vardhan Jain Architect" 04 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896826/the-garden-roof-parasol-harsh-vardhan-jain-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »