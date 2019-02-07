HEV•Flooring around / Fluo, Architecture and design studio

+ 28

Interior designer Christina Serrou

“Evripidis” hotel is located in the heart of Athens and housed in a 70’s building with references in the modernist era. The bonds between ancient and modern are there prominent by default – like in the rest of Athens. The direct view to the Sacred Rock of the Acropolis is a testimony of the past being present to our future.

Fluo’s goal was to redesign the upper floor of the building in order to have a dual use: bar and breakfast room. Marble that has been perpetually connected with the long history of the city was one of the main architectural materials. Combined with other elements, such as extravagant tiles and wooden planks, the floor creates a patchwork of materials that segment the area in diverse triangular shapes.

The metal arches painted in gold make a reference to the neoclassical patterns and come in complete antithesis with the sharp edges of the floor. The vibrant colors in the seating areas were embraced to fade out the neutrality of the gray buildings around the hotel. The warm ‘terra cotta’ of the ceiling is trying to imitate the intense light of the restless sun standing above the city.

The water fountain created in the middle of the space makes reference to the ancient Greek fonts and at the same time it excludes the existence of plastic bottles.

The glass partition across the terrace creates a sun room that seems to be floating on air. The whole synthesis of the space is a patchwork of shapes and materials. This patchwork reflects the urban environment, as described from the windows around the space. Ancient, old and new are all amalgamated in one shape that forms today’s esthetic of modern Athens.