World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Seoga Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Daejo-dong Publishing Company ‘KL' / Seoga Architecture

Daejo-dong Publishing Company ‘KL' / Seoga Architecture

  • 19:00 - 26 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Daejo-dong Publishing Company ‘KL' / Seoga Architecture
Save this picture!
Daejo-dong Publishing Company ‘KL' / Seoga Architecture, © Shin kyungsub
© Shin kyungsub

© Studio Texture on Texture © Studio Texture on Texture © Shin kyungsub © Studio Texture on Texture + 37

  • Structure Engineer

    Thekujo

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Bow Engineering

  • Electrical Engineer

    Sungji Engineering

  • Construction

    Dasan Construction Engineering
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Shin kyungsub
© Shin kyungsub

Development and Change
Daejo-dong was an typical multi- family houses district which was developed in 1980’s and 1990’s. However, these days, the urban mixed-use dwellings with small shops begin to be built in the narrow back-streets. It makes a change gradually but clearly in this area on the surge of development, high-density, and speed.

Save this picture!
© Shin kyungsub
© Shin kyungsub

Limited space and complicated program
We planned the six-stories building with a complicated space program. The building mainly consists of two different sections: a publishing company and two households. As the staffs of publishing company work on desk most of time, we planned the office more comfortable and relaxed than usual case. It was a challenge to meet all the requirements: floor heated working space, small kitchen and dining room, and individual workrooms for writers. The company also needs the multi-purpose space to hold various meetings and events.

Save this picture!
© Studio Texture on Texture
© Studio Texture on Texture

The fourth floor unit is planned for the old lady of the client. She wasn’t willing to part with the yard of her old house, so we sited the balcony wide enough for gardening, leading from the outside to the inside. We also maximize storage space to complement the reduced floor space.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The fifth floor unit with an attic is for the client, a single man, who required the private place to relax. As the floor area of fifth unit is rather limited by the restriction on construction, we should distribute the incapacious space efficiently. We minimized the size of living room and bed room vacant for most of daytime, and arranged the room for the hobby as a main space.

Save this picture!
© Studio Texture on Texture
© Studio Texture on Texture

It was important to design the moving lines accordingly, since the building consists of office space and households. An elevator is provided for the exclusive use of the old lady, and consequently, it makes separated moving lines for office staffs and residents. The multi-purpose space in the basement level also has an independent entrance, since it would be used by mostly visitors of company’s events. In this way, the office, households, and the multi-purpose space could secured individual entries and moving lines.

Save this picture!
© Studio Texture on Texture
© Studio Texture on Texture

Street landscape
The architectural slant line for daylight affects the strategy significantly in a high-density residental area. After serious consideration, we planned to reveal the invisible legal slant as the exterior characteristic of the building. The slant edge gives a uncommon impression, not usual in formal dwelling, to the interior space. The whole facade is finished with only one kind of material, brown-colored bricks, including the slant wall, so the building gets the a simple and decent look. During the night time, the windows in the stair case, each designed differently, would glow and breathe some life into this old but changing back-street.

Save this picture!
© Shin kyungsub
© Shin kyungsub

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Seoga Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Residential Architecture Houses Offices South Korea
Cite: "Daejo-dong Publishing Company ‘KL' / Seoga Architecture" 26 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896815/daejo-dong-publishing-company-kl-seoga-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »