Daejo-dong Publishing Company ‘KL' / Seoga Architecture

+ 37

Structure Engineer Thekujo

Mechanical Engineer Bow Engineering

Electrical Engineer Sungji Engineering

Construction Dasan Construction Engineering More Specs Less Specs

Development and Change

Daejo-dong was an typical multi- family houses district which was developed in 1980’s and 1990’s. However, these days, the urban mixed-use dwellings with small shops begin to be built in the narrow back-streets. It makes a change gradually but clearly in this area on the surge of development, high-density, and speed.

Limited space and complicated program

We planned the six-stories building with a complicated space program. The building mainly consists of two different sections: a publishing company and two households. As the staffs of publishing company work on desk most of time, we planned the office more comfortable and relaxed than usual case. It was a challenge to meet all the requirements: floor heated working space, small kitchen and dining room, and individual workrooms for writers. The company also needs the multi-purpose space to hold various meetings and events.

The fourth floor unit is planned for the old lady of the client. She wasn’t willing to part with the yard of her old house, so we sited the balcony wide enough for gardening, leading from the outside to the inside. We also maximize storage space to complement the reduced floor space.

The fifth floor unit with an attic is for the client, a single man, who required the private place to relax. As the floor area of fifth unit is rather limited by the restriction on construction, we should distribute the incapacious space efficiently. We minimized the size of living room and bed room vacant for most of daytime, and arranged the room for the hobby as a main space.

It was important to design the moving lines accordingly, since the building consists of office space and households. An elevator is provided for the exclusive use of the old lady, and consequently, it makes separated moving lines for office staffs and residents. The multi-purpose space in the basement level also has an independent entrance, since it would be used by mostly visitors of company’s events. In this way, the office, households, and the multi-purpose space could secured individual entries and moving lines.

Street landscape

The architectural slant line for daylight affects the strategy significantly in a high-density residental area. After serious consideration, we planned to reveal the invisible legal slant as the exterior characteristic of the building. The slant edge gives a uncommon impression, not usual in formal dwelling, to the interior space. The whole facade is finished with only one kind of material, brown-colored bricks, including the slant wall, so the building gets the a simple and decent look. During the night time, the windows in the stair case, each designed differently, would glow and breathe some life into this old but changing back-street.