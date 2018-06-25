Emre Arolat Architects Reveals Design for Nora Mosque Near Dubai

Nora Mosque and Community Center from EAA Emre Arolat Architecture on Vimeo.

Emre Arolat Architecture has unveiled their design for the Nora Mosque and Community Center in Ajman in the United Arab Emirates. The 10,000 square meter site located just north of Dubai, is located near a massive high rise residence block. However, it creates its own unique ambiance and spatial setting with a composition of shell-like platforms that spring from the earth.

Courtesy of Emre Arolat Architecture

The multi-programmed complex contains a mosque for 2,500 people, spaces for social and educational activities, recreational areas, service areas, and a parking area to be used by the city.

Courtesy of Emre Arolat Architecture

The site is surrounded by roads on all sides, and an additional street was added to provide an extra connection that serves as the main axis. This new street helps to alleviate the effects of the direct sun rays by serving as a cooler environment while also connecting all of the functions located in the complex.

Courtesy of Emre Arolat Architecture

The overall form of the design creates a variety of walkable surfaces and platforms by seamlessly transitioning the walls into a roof, and the roof into pedestrian paths. The sloped surface is also partially landscaped to provide a shaded area that leads up to a meditation terrace and features a northern view of the sea.

Courtesy of Emre Arolat Architecture

EAA’s unique approach to religious programs was preceded by the award-winning Sancaklar Mosque in Istanbul. This project is expected to carry the firm’s revolutionary designs, but this time, on a much larger scale in a completely different context.

Courtesy of Emre Arolat Architecture

