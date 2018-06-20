World
C.F. Møller Architects Reveal Images of "Sculptural Landmark" Tower at the Port of Aarhus

C.F. Møller Architects Reveal Images of "Sculptural Landmark" Tower at the Port of Aarhus
C.F. Møller Architects Reveal Images of "Sculptural Landmark" Tower at the Port of Aarhus, Courtesy of Aestethica Studio
C.F. Møller Architects has released images its proposed 470-foot-high (144-meter-high) office tower at the Port of Aarhus in Denmark. Intended as a “bright sculptural landmark,” the scheme combines cultural, retail, and business functions to activate the public realm in a former industrial port area.

C.F. Møller’s plans will include the retention of an existing 60,000 square foot (5,600 square meter) industrial complex on the site, which will be opened up to establish a stronger connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. The new tower’s geometry originates from the existing building, forming a dialogue between old and new urban fabric.

Courtesy of Aestethica Studio
Courtesy of Aestethica Studio
The 375,000 square foot (35,000 square meter), 38-floor tower is intended as a “bright and slender sculptural landmark” with layered facades to create optimum daylight conditions, attractive views, and a healthy environment. Three cantilevering vertical foyers create multi-orientated geometry, forming a “characterful and textural layering on multiple scales.”

Courtesy of Aestethica Studio
Courtesy of Aestethica Studio
Our idea and vision have been to create a bright and slender tower that is fully integrated with the existing structure on site. The building is oriented to all sides and, from 360 degrees, appears open and welcoming. This looks to appeal to both building users and city residents, by weaving the old and the new together, with ‘openness’ as the unifying thread. The high degree of public access will make the project a significant catalyst in combining both urban and professional activities.
-Michael Kruse, Architect and Partner, C.F. Møller Architects

Courtesy of Aestethica Studio
Courtesy of Aestethica Studio
Located in close proximity to the city and sea, and with ideal daylight and outlook conditions, the scheme has been adorned with public amenities to activate the urban realm in the industrial area. On the 38th floor, a public restaurant will offer views across the landscape, while the existing structure will feature a Gastro LAB, Orangery, and roof terrace on the third floor.

Courtesy of Aestethica Studio
Courtesy of Aestethica Studio
For the scheme’s design, C.F. Møller Architects worked in collaboration with engineers Søren Jensen and SOM, and property developer Olav de Linde. 

News via: C.F. Møller Architects

News Architecture News
