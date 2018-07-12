World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Hong Kong
  5. A Work of Substance
  6. 2018
  7. KHROMIS Eyewear / A Work of Substance

  • 19:00 - 12 July, 2018
KHROMIS Eyewear / A Work of Substance
KHROMIS Eyewear / A Work of Substance, © Dennis Lo
© Dennis Lo

© Dennis Lo © Dennis Lo © Dennis Lo © Dennis Lo + 27

© Dennis Lo
© Dennis Lo

Text description provided by the architects. Like a prism dispersing monochromatic light into a spectrum of colors, KHROMIS is a catalyst for transformation. Each frame empowers the individual to reveal a whole palette of emotions and personalities.

© Dennis Lo
© Dennis Lo

Resembling a pair of glasses, the logo is also an expression of refracted light paths. The interior uses mirrors to create reflections and perspective, maneuvering light to display the product in the best possible way.

© Dennis Lo
© Dennis Lo

A touch of wood warms up the interior, along with the coffee bar in the corner, creating a comfortable atmosphere for a multi-sensory experience.  

© Dennis Lo
© Dennis Lo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Dennis Lo
© Dennis Lo

About this office
A Work of Substance
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Hong Kong
Cite: "KHROMIS Eyewear / A Work of Substance" 12 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896787/khromis-eyewear-a-work-of-substance/> ISSN 0719-8884

