Foster + Partners Reveal Proposal for Refurbished Axis of Madrid

Foster + Partners has released details of their proposed comprehensive refurbishment of the Plaza Colón building in Madrid. Located at a historically significant site in Madrid, the scheme will see the transformation and revitalization of the existing structure to “create a new iconic landmark.”

Located at the junction of Madrid’s main north-south and east-west arteries, the building occupies one of the most important intersections in Madrid and forms a key part of the city’s long-term urban vision. The building also faces the bustling Plaza de Colón, one of the largest public spaces in Madrid, while linking three distinct districts containing luxury shopping, finance, art, and historic tradition.

Foster + Partners’ refurbishment sees the four-story building clad with a distinctive stainless-steel diagrid façade, with an optimized geometry designed to minimize energy and material consumption. At ground floor, the façade becomes permeable to maximize views and daylights in commercial units.

A soaring atrium connects the retail units to the offices above, aiding natural ventilation in Madrid’s hot climate. The building is topped with a sky terrace offering views across the Plaza de Colón, hosting informal meetings and gatherings, and enhanced with natural vegetation.

Situated at one of the most important intersections in Madrid, Axis is a new landmark for the city. It establishes a new vision for the existing 1970s structure, stripping it back to its essence and creating a flexible, future-proof building that will endure. Its striking façade will also nurture a new identity and sense of place for the city of Madrid.

-Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman, Foster + Partners

Retaining the existing structure of the original 1970s' building, the scheme offers a flexible, naturally lit and ventilated floor plan. A core with stairs and services located along the south façade allow for a clear span throughout the rest of the floorplate, maximizing the potential for adaption to suit a single large tenant or divided functions.

