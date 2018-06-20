World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Foster + Partners Reveal Proposal for Refurbished Axis of Madrid

Foster + Partners Reveal Proposal for Refurbished Axis of Madrid

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Foster + Partners Reveal Proposal for Refurbished Axis of Madrid
Save this picture!
Foster + Partners Reveal Proposal for Refurbished Axis of Madrid, Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners has released details of their proposed comprehensive refurbishment of the Plaza Colón building in Madrid. Located at a historically significant site in Madrid, the scheme will see the transformation and revitalization of the existing structure to “create a new iconic landmark.”

Located at the junction of Madrid’s main north-south and east-west arteries, the building occupies one of the most important intersections in Madrid and forms a key part of the city’s long-term urban vision. The building also faces the bustling Plaza de Colón, one of the largest public spaces in Madrid, while linking three distinct districts containing luxury shopping, finance, art, and historic tradition.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners’ refurbishment sees the four-story building clad with a distinctive stainless-steel diagrid façade, with an optimized geometry designed to minimize energy and material consumption. At ground floor, the façade becomes permeable to maximize views and daylights in commercial units.

A soaring atrium connects the retail units to the offices above, aiding natural ventilation in Madrid’s hot climate. The building is topped with a sky terrace offering views across the Plaza de Colón, hosting informal meetings and gatherings, and enhanced with natural vegetation.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Situated at one of the most important intersections in Madrid, Axis is a new landmark for the city. It establishes a new vision for the existing 1970s structure, stripping it back to its essence and creating a flexible, future-proof building that will endure. Its striking façade will also nurture a new identity and sense of place for the city of Madrid.
-Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman, Foster + Partners

Retaining the existing structure of the original 1970s' building, the scheme offers a flexible, naturally lit and ventilated floor plan. A core with stairs and services located along the south façade allow for a clear span throughout the rest of the floorplate, maximizing the potential for adaption to suit a single large tenant or divided functions.

News via: Foster + Partners

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Foster + Partners Reveal Proposal for Refurbished Axis of Madrid" 20 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896786/foster-plus-partners-reveal-proposal-for-refurbished-axis-of-madrid/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »