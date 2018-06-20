World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. FORM / Kouichi Kimura Architects
  6. 2018
  7. House Renovation / FORM / Kouichi Kimura Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

House Renovation / FORM / Kouichi Kimura Architects

  • 19:00 - 20 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House Renovation / FORM / Kouichi Kimura Architects
Save this picture!
House Renovation / FORM / Kouichi Kimura Architects, © Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

© Yoshihiro Asada © Yoshihiro Asada © Yoshihiro Asada © Yoshihiro Asada + 23

Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

Text description provided by the architects. The project was to renovate a two-story housing that was built 23 years ago. The original floor plan had individual cells and a small living room. The space composed of little compartments evoked a cooped-up feeling.

Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

Therefore, a plan was made to have migration and eyes/traffic consciousness by eliminating unnecessary guest rooms and partitions. The entrance serves as an open dirt floor that connects the terrace with the living  room.

Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

Aiming to expand visibility and living space, a counter and a raised space are put together as a unit that has been built along the living wall.

Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

It is surrounded by a high wall that blocks eyes of the surrounding environment, and is provided with planting that catches eyes of inside the rooms. The terrace, the entrance and the living room are thus rhythmically continued.

Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

On the second floor, the hall has been expanded and a study room newly provided to loosely segment the space.
The space looks calm because of the moderate ceiling height and subdued light coming in. The exposed column in the hall, which was hidden inside the wall before, now serves as an element to produce the space. The home, which has been built over many years, has been now renovated to be the house with potential of space.

Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Japan
Cite: "House Renovation / FORM / Kouichi Kimura Architects" 20 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896779/house-renovation-form-kouichi-kimura-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »