  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. Italy
  5. weber+winterle architects
  6. 2018
  7. Restoration of the “Casino di Bersaglio” / weber+winterle architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Restoration of the “Casino di Bersaglio” / weber+winterle architects

  • 05:00 - 21 June, 2018
Restoration of the “Casino di Bersaglio” / weber+winterle architects
Restoration of the “Casino di Bersaglio” / weber+winterle architects, © Davide Perbellini
© Davide Perbellini

© Davide Perbellini © Davide Perbellini © Davide Perbellini © Davide Perbellini + 14

© Davide Perbellini
© Davide Perbellini

Text description provided by the architects. Since 15th. century the strong presence of the “casini di bersaglio” (historic shooting ranges) as well as target-practice activity, permeates the historical Tirol area in North Italy. Besides the compulsory military service and the definition of regulations for military enrollment, the steady updates and the practice-exercise on the use of firearms achieved a fundamental role. To accomplish that it was set up a network of shooting ranges, constructed by small structures, spread out uniformly all over the Tirolo’s territories.

© Davide Perbellini
© Davide Perbellini

The “casino di bersaglio” of the Comune of Campitello di Fassa was erected in 1905, descriveble as a simple square plan construction, built from plastered stonework and completed with a pitched roof.

© Davide Perbellini
© Davide Perbellini
Interior Elevation 02
Interior Elevation 02

The restoration seeks to revitalize the building for a forthcoming exhibition space, that displays the witness of the imminent political-social role played by these “casini di bersaglio”, since the number of intact construction is limited compared to the original extensive diffusion in the historic area of Tirolo.

© Davide Perbellini
© Davide Perbellini
Interior Elevation 01
Interior Elevation 01

Particularly the exterior and interior plasters were restored, bringing back the initial plaster; the roofing slate was refurbished with pre-oxidised copper; it was introduced a new front door in corten, characterized by a both internally and externally protruding intrados, designed as a sign with a welcoming role; lastly in proximity of the shooting position, three window frames in corten were inserted, able to create a scope effect focusing on the landscape and the position of the targets.

© Davide Perbellini
© Davide Perbellini

View the complete gallery

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Refurbishment Restoration Italy
Cite: "Restoration of the “Casino di Bersaglio” / weber+winterle architects" 21 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896773/restoration-of-the-casino-di-bersaglio-weber-plus-winterle-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

